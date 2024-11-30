Juventus interested in bringing Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee in on loan - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Juventus are interested in bringing in Joshua Zirkzee on loan, just six months after he was brought to Old Trafford by Erik ten Hag, according to reports in Italy.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Real Madrid ignored reports they had received showing Kylian Mbappe's physical output was dropping prior to the Frenchman joining the club in the summer, according to reports.

England could be handed an even harder FIFA World Cup qualifying group as a significant rule change threatens to pit the Three Lions against higher-ranking opponents.

Chelsea loanee Lesley Ugochukwu has deleted all references to Southampton from his Instagram account.

Supporters have been left fuming after Paul Pogba's expected return to the pitch was cancelled just four days before the returning Frenchman was set to play.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa had to be held back by match-day stewards after confronting an angry fan in the stands as the club's recent revival was brought to an abrupt halt by Bournemouth.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Andreas Pereira has given Fulham cause for concern after admitting he would find it "very cool" to join Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has paid tribute to teammate Tyrell Malacia and confirmed he handed him an FA Cup winners' medal.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Chris Coleman has joined the Leicester group after being appointed boss of OH Leuven in Belgium.

Joshua Zirkzee reportedly wants to quit Manchester United for a reunion with old boss Thiago Motta at Juventus.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Arsenal and West Ham fans clashed in the stands and brawled while their teams were on the pitch in their Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham’s match against Arsenal in the Premier League.

THE ATHLETIC

U.S. women's national team coach Emma Hayes said she 'understood' the booing of one of her players, Korbin Albert, as she took to the field in a match against England in London on Saturday.

Raphinha says that there are "many things" that Barcelona are doing wrong following his side's 2-1 home defeat to Las Palmas.

Real Madrid are set to be boosted with Rodrygo's return from injury for the La Liga game with Getafe on Sunday.