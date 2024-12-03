Mohamed Salah: Liverpool star would accept new one-year deal at Anfield - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Mohamed Salah would accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool but is growing increasingly exasperated at the club's handling of negotiations.

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta is set to be available to face Leicester City on Tuesday as the club no longer expect him to give evidence to the Brazilian parliament for an inquiry into sports betting.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have opened talks to sign Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, according to a report.

West Ham are reportedly eyeing up candidates to replace under-fire manager Julen Lopetegui with the club losing patience in the Spaniard after Saturday's humbling 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal.

Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating a move for Manchester United star Diogo Dalot as a possible alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Crystal Palace have no intention of selling Adam Wharton in January amid growing interest in the England midfielder.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has held 'hour-long talks' with his players as the German fights to turn around the Catalan club's worrying form.

Bath are optimistic that England centre Ollie Lawrence will agree terms to stay at The Rec after this season - following speculation that he was set to move on.

THE SUN

The Saudi World Cup is set to kick off in January 2034 - 10 months earlier than expected.

Manchester United have just weeks to tie Amad Diallo down to a new deal or risk losing the star for free next summer.

Football's Saturday afternoon TV blackout could be facing the axe after more than 60 years.

Roma players wore T-shirts in support of stricken Fiorentina ace Edoardo Bove.

DAILY MIRROR

Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool will not be distracted by the club's triple contract stand-off.

Omar Berrada is interested in landing a new wing-back for Ruben Amorim and AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez is on his list, according to Sky Sport CH.

Fresh talks are underway between Leroy Sane's team and Bayern Munich.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle are chasing Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov ahead of a deal in the next transfer window for the breakout star of Ligue 1.

Manchester United will make Amad's new contract a priority over the next few weeks as he continues to make strides forward.

Wayne Rooney is fighting for his future as Plymouth Argyle manager after a nightmare run of results and is now facing two potentially pivotal home matches against Oxford and Swansea.

Sir Bradley Wiggins has revealed that disgraced former cyclist Lance Armstrong offered to pay for him to have therapy in the United States to help with his mental health struggles.

Members of the Rugby Football Union executive were accused of giving "scripted" and "belligerent" answers to advance questions at an emergency staff meeting on Monday.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham are considering Sergio Conceicao as a replacement for Julen Lopetegui, whose future as manager is under growing pressure after his team's 5-2 defeat at home against Arsenal last Saturday.

Saudi Arabia has struck more than 900 sponsorship deals across the sporting landscape and made dozens of formalised agreements with football federations as it prepares for a controversial coronation to host the 2034 World Cup.

The bonus scandal engulfing the Rugby Football Union runs even deeper than first indicated, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

Formula One teams are demanding more from the sport's governing body after controversy over decisions at the Qatar Grand Prix which have caused criticism within the sport and prompted McLaren to call for a review into the penalty imposed on Lando Norris.

Former Wallabies player Jordan Petaia will pursue his long-held dream of playing in the NFL after being handed a prized spot on the league's international player pathway (IPP) programme.

THE TIMES

Michael Keane is set to enter talks with several foreign clubs in January about a free-transfer move next summer that would end his eight-year stay at Everton.

The football club that has accused FIFA of breaking its own rules by including two Mexican teams under the same ownership in this week's draw for the new Club World Cup has been blocked by the global governing body from any involvement in a possible legal action.

The RFU chairman Tom Ilube addressed staff at Twickenham on Monday but failed to quell disquiet as the executive pay row moved into a second week. "The sense is that the management has lost the dressing room," one RFU source said.

DAILY RECORD

Ambitious Aris have entered negotiations with Rangers in an attempt to get them to lower their £4.2m future transfer fee for forgotten loan flop Jose Cifuentes.

Celtic have been handed a fine of more than £20,000 by UEFA for two charges in the recent Champions League win over RB Leipzig.