Julen Lopetegui: West Ham boss involved in clash with defender Jean-Clair Todibo at half-time of Arsenal defeat - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui was involved in a heated half-time exchange with defender Jean-Clair Todibo on Saturday as the club consider sacking their under-fire head coach.

Premier League lawyers have been spotted arriving for the closing statements for Manchester City's 'trial of the century'.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is reportedly ready to leave his boyhood club in 2025.

THE TIMES

West Ham United are considering potential replacements for Julen Lopetegui, with figures high up the club now pushing for a change after their defeat by Leicester City.

DAILY MIRROR

Intense speculation is mounting that former England football captain David Beckham will finally be knighted after growing close to the King in recent months.

West Ham will decide on Julen Lopetegui's future in the next 48 hours.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool have made a new contract offer to defender Virgil van Dijk.

THE SUN

Julen Lopetegui was involved in a furious clash with Jean-Clair Todibo during Saturday's defeat to Arsenal.

Manchester United are working on three stadium expansion options - with a final decision expected next year.

Free agent Dele is said to be unhappy after suffering another injury setback.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

West Ham United are considering sacking Julen Lopetegui before Monday's crucial Premier League clash against his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

DAILY RECORD

Andrew McKinlay insists basement side Hearts can achieve the impossible dream of winning the Premiership with the help of Tony Bloom's analytics company.