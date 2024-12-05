 Skip to content

David Beckham and Inter Miami earmark Man City star Kevin De Bruyne as primary transfer target - Paper Talk

Plus: Ex-Egypt international Haytham Farouk claims Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool; Wolves sound out replacements for Gary O'Neil and believed to have held tentative conversations with Graham Potter last month; Kilmarnock sweat on Joe Wright's fitness

Thursday 5 December 2024 23:54, UK

Paper talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

David Beckham and Inter Miami have made Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne their primary transfer target.

Former Egypt international Haytham Farouk has claimed Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

Kylian Mbappe has issued an apology after missing another penalty in a Real Madrid defeat.

DAILY MAIL

Wolves are actively sounding out replacements for Gary O'Neil and are believed to have held tentative conversations with Graham Potter last month.

Former Chelsea star Oscar broke down in floods of tears as he emotionally waved farewell to Shanghai Port after eight years at the Chinese club.

THE SUN

Arsene Wenger left fans in stitches after he was awkwardly forced to dance live on air during the FIFA Club World Cup draw.

DAILY STAR

Jeremy Doku reckons Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland is one of the grumpiest strikers in Europe.

DAILY EXPRESS

Wrexham and Stockport County are reportedly set to go head-to-head in a bid to secure the loan signing of Manchester United's young talent Ethan Wheatley during the January transfer window.

SCOTTISH SUN

Audible gasps were heard around the room of the Rangers AGM as the board revealed the surprisingly small amount of cash they made from player sales last summer.

DAILY RECORD

Kilmarnock are sweating the fitness of defender Joe Wright after he was sent to hospital following a worrying head-knock against Rangers.

