Man Utd and Aston Villa scout Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling amid Euro interest - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling is being watched by Man Utd and Aston Villa, and is believed to be on the radar of clubs in Germany and Italy as well.

Image: Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling is attracting interest

Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to raid his former club Manchester United to sign Tom Collyer on loan in a bid to improve his Leicester City squad.

Martin Odegaard has welcomed a baby boy with wife Helene Spilling.

DAILY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola admits replacing Kevin De Bruyne will be one of Manchester City's toughest tasks.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sticks to short answers only ahead of their visit to Crystal Palace, as his press conference was over in under three minutes.

A survey among Manchester United fans shows that nearly two thirds of the supporter base are "unhappy" with how Sir Jim Ratcliffe is running the club.

Alexis Mac Allister is one of SEVEN stars missing for Liverpool ahead of this weekend's clash with Everton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits the team 'like the pressure' of being at the top of the table as rivals Chelsea and Arsenal begin to make ground.

DAILY STAR

Two Championship games have been postponed this weekend due to Storm Darragh.

A staggering 14 players were shown red cards after a football match in Turkey descended into a wild brawl.

THE TIMES

The Premier League has clinched a $560million (around £439million) TV agreement for three countries in the Far East that runs until the next decade - once again underlining the huge interest in England's top division overseas.

Three former RFU chairman have called for the resignations of Tom Ilube, Bill Sweeney and the union's board in light of the pay scandal that has engulfed Twickenham.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool and Everton have issued a joint statement as they urged fans to take extra care when travelling to Saturday's Merseyside derby due to Storm Darragh.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that he sees comparisons with Stoke City's physical style under Tony Pulis as a 'compliment'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikel Arteta appreciates the comparison between Stoke City and his Arsenal side after their success from set-pieces.

DAILY MAIL

Jose Mourinho has issued a scathing response to Pep Guardiola after the Man City boss reminded fans that he had won twice as many Premier League titles as the Portuguese.

Ruben Amorim has joined the tributes to Kath Phipps, the hugely popular Manchester United stalwart who passed away at the age of 85 earlier this week.

Julen Lopetegui has played down his dressing-room bust-up with West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo and insists he accepts 'all the responsibility and pressure'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui responds to reports that he is under serious pressure and that he has one game to save his job, ahead of the Hammers' Premier League clash with Wolves.

SCOTTISH SUN

The SPFL have charged Rangers, Celtic and Motherwell over their fans' use of pyrotechnics during the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals at Hampden.

DAILY RECORD

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is telling supporters there is no need for pyrotechnics after the SPFL charged them, Motherwell and Rangers for fan behaviour at last month's League Cup semi-finals.

Celtic are rumoured to be eyeing a move for misfit Chelsea attacker Carney Chukwuemeka next month.

Philippe Clement hopes Rangers will not be left looking at Vaclav Cerny as their latest loan star who got away.

Brendan Rodgers has backed moves by the SPFL to clamp down on supporters' use of pyros and expressed concern the issue could result in injury to his players.