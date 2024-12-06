Man Utd and Aston Villa scout Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling amid Euro interest - Paper Talk
Plus: Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to raid his former club Manchester United to sign Tom Collyer on loan; Pep Guardiola admits replacing Kevin De Bruyne will be one of Manchester City's toughest tasks; Celtic target January move for Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka
Friday 6 December 2024 23:16, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling is being watched by Man Utd and Aston Villa, and is believed to be on the radar of clubs in Germany and Italy as well.
Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to raid his former club Manchester United to sign Tom Collyer on loan in a bid to improve his Leicester City squad.
Martin Odegaard has welcomed a baby boy with wife Helene Spilling.
Trending
- Man Utd problems laid bare by Amorim | 'Massive club, not a massive team'
- Pep: Mourinho comment was a joke - he just wants Man City in League One
- Papers: Man Utd and Villa scout Saints starlet Dibling amid Euro interest
- PL Predictions: Forest can frustrate stale Man Utd
- Everton vs Liverpool preview: Alisson not quite ready for return
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Liverpool's Van Dijk offer fell below his expectations'
- Liverpool latest: Slot's funny exchange over Van Dijk future
- Man City latest: City aware of footage allegedly showing Guardiola fan exchange
- Storm Darragh: Latest postponements and cancellations
- Hamilton says Mercedes 'in the mix' as 'surreal' farewell begins
- Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Watch free Premier League highlights
- Download the Sky Sports app | Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp
DAILY MIRROR
Pep Guardiola admits replacing Kevin De Bruyne will be one of Manchester City's toughest tasks.
A survey among Manchester United fans shows that nearly two thirds of the supporter base are "unhappy" with how Sir Jim Ratcliffe is running the club.
Alexis Mac Allister is one of SEVEN stars missing for Liverpool ahead of this weekend's clash with Everton.
DAILY STAR
Two Championship games have been postponed this weekend due to Storm Darragh.
A staggering 14 players were shown red cards after a football match in Turkey descended into a wild brawl.
THE TIMES
The Premier League has clinched a $560million (around £439million) TV agreement for three countries in the Far East that runs until the next decade - once again underlining the huge interest in England's top division overseas.
Three former RFU chairman have called for the resignations of Tom Ilube, Bill Sweeney and the union's board in light of the pay scandal that has engulfed Twickenham.
DAILY EXPRESS
Liverpool and Everton have issued a joint statement as they urged fans to take extra care when travelling to Saturday's Merseyside derby due to Storm Darragh.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that he sees comparisons with Stoke City's physical style under Tony Pulis as a 'compliment'.
DAILY MAIL
Jose Mourinho has issued a scathing response to Pep Guardiola after the Man City boss reminded fans that he had won twice as many Premier League titles as the Portuguese.
Ruben Amorim has joined the tributes to Kath Phipps, the hugely popular Manchester United stalwart who passed away at the age of 85 earlier this week.
Julen Lopetegui has played down his dressing-room bust-up with West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo and insists he accepts 'all the responsibility and pressure'.
SCOTTISH SUN
The SPFL have charged Rangers, Celtic and Motherwell over their fans' use of pyrotechnics during the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals at Hampden.
DAILY RECORD
Celtic are rumoured to be eyeing a move for misfit Chelsea attacker Carney Chukwuemeka next month.
Philippe Clement hopes Rangers will not be left looking at Vaclav Cerny as their latest loan star who got away.
Brendan Rodgers has backed moves by the SPFL to clamp down on supporters' use of pyros and expressed concern the issue could result in injury to his players.