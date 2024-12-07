Erik ten Hag could join forces with Jurgen Klopp at RB Leipzig - Paper Talk
Plus: Sir Jim Ratcliffe has labelled Manchester United "mediocre"; Man Utd consider rivalling Chelsea and Tottenham for Lecce's Patrick Dorgu; Arsenal expected to resist January approaches for Jakub Kiwior amid interest around Europe
Sunday 8 December 2024 09:38, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUNDAY MIRROR
Erik ten Hag could be about to join forces with Jurgen Klopp at RB Leipzig - and that could be bad news for Manchester United's hopes of landing Germany international David Raum.
Mohamed Salah is on the bring of signing a new two-year deal at Liverpool after months of negotiations.
Manchester United are considering muscling in on Lecce full-back - and Chelsea and Tottenham target - Patrick Dorgu.
Arsenal are expected to resist January approaches for Jakub Kiwior amid renewed interest from around Europe.
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has labelled Manchester United "mediocre" and warned that "difficult and unpopular decisions" would be needed to get the club back to the top.
Graham Potter is in line for a shock call from RB Leipzig.
David Beckham paid a secret visit to Manchester United's beloved receptionist Kath Phipps before she died.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Everton captain Seamus Coleman sent a heart-warming message to a young Australian fan who missed the Merseyside derby after it was called off due to severe weather warnings.
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has revealed that he consumes a staggering 20 cups of tea every day.
Pep Guardiola predicted Manchester City's difficulties will drag on for the entire season after their slim title prospects suffered further damage with a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White rubbed salt into the wound of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana after admitting he did not expect to score in their shock 3-2 win.
Alan Shearer believes injuries will be playing on the minds of Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk amid their uncertain futures.
SCOTTISH SUN
Jimmy Thelin admits he can understand why Aberdeen fans booed his side during their home draw to St Johnstone.
Phillipe Clement insists he will never sign players who are not motivated to face sides like Ross County.