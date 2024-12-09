Dan Ashworth overruled at Man Utd over Gareth Southgate as Jim Ratcliffe 'furious' - Paper Talk
Plus: Everton set to cash in on striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Monday 9 December 2024 08:11, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
.DAILY EXPRESS
Sir Jim Ratcliffe was reportedly left 'furious' with Dan Ashworth just weeks before the latter departed his role at Manchester United.
Emma Raducanu admits that there is an air of anxiety spreading among elite tennis players after recent high-profile failed drug tests across the sport.
- Man Utd latest: Ashworth's manic 10 months
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Watch free Premier League highlights
- Stream Sky Sports with NOW | Download the Sky Sports app
DAILY MAIL
Trending
- Man Utd latest: Neville labels Man Utd 'weak' over Ashworth announcement
- 'Phenomenal' Palmer makes PL history as Carra makes bold claim
- Papers: Ashworth overruled on Southgate with Ratcliffe 'furious'
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Liverpool's Van Dijk offer fell below his expectations'
- Carra: If Ange doesn't change he won't remain Spurs boss
- Neville's Ashworth verdict: 'Something has gone wrong'
- Key moment in title race? Martinelli offside 'biggest VAR decision of season'
- Chelsea couldn't win the title, could they?
- Chelsea fight back at Spurs to go second in fiery SEVEN-GOAL thriller
- Red Bull to hold talks over Perez future as 2025 change looms
Departing Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth reportedly pushed for Gareth Southgate to become the side's next manager before being overruled by the CEO.
Dan Ashworth's claim that he had nothing to do with keeping Erik ten Hag at Manchester United 'infuriated' Sir Jim Ratcliffe and played a part in his shock departure from Old Trafford.
Liverpool have made a contract offer to tempt star man Mohamed Salah to remain at the club beyond this season - though no agreement is close yet.
Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero was comforted by Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou as he hobbled off the pitch just 15 minutes into his return from injury against Chelsea on Sunday.
Tottenham are under investigation from the FA after fans launched missiles at Chelsea stars Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez during a fierce London derby.
Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj are both set to be charged by the ICC after the pair were involved in a fiery and X-rated on-field row.
THE SUN
Everton will cash in on Dominic Calvert-Lewin next month if the right offer comes in - and £20m could get him, with Everton determined not to lose the striker for nothing
Dan Ashworth was reportedly "frogmarched" out of a hidden Old Trafford exit after agreeing to leave Manchester United.
Graham Potter is in line for a shock call from RB Leipzig. Potter is keen on a return to work and the Bundesliga giants may come for him soon if results fail to improve under Marco Rose.
THE TIMES
Max Verstappen will complete his community service-style punishment, for swearing in a press conference, in Rwanda the coming week.
DAILY MIRROR
Man City were planning to send Argentine ace Claudio Echeverri on loan to Spanish sister club Girona when he finally arrives from River Plate in January. But the fitness problems faced by Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish this season have promoted the Premier League champions into a rethink.
Mo Salah is on the brink of signing a new two-year contract with Liverpool to end all doubts about his Anfield future.
Arsenal are expected to resist January approaches for Jakub Kiwior amid renewed interest from Europe.
DAILY STAR
Liverpool have opened contract talks with star forward Mohamed Salah, and are looking to tie down Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold too.
SCOTTISH SUN
Former Celtic and current Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has been called out for his "naive" tactics and told he's "not playing against Kilmarnock or St Mirren" anymore.