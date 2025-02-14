Atletico Madrid plot summer move for Nicolas Jackson but face competition from two Premier League sides - Paper Talk
Plus: Bukayo Saka set to be sidelined for a further eight weeks; Arsenal weigh up entering the free agent market after losing Kai Havertz for the rest of the season; Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists Matheus Cunha could play for one of the Premier League's elite clubs
Friday 14 February 2025 23:52, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Atletico Madrid are plotting an ambitious summer move for Nicolas Jackson - but could face competition from two Premier League sides.
Bukayo Saka is set to be sidelined for a further eight weeks as Arsenal's injury nightmare intensifies.
DAILY MIRROR
Ruben Amorim has admitted Manchester United must sell a number of players in the summer to fund his rebuilding of the team.
Mikel Arteta is refusing to rule anything out after losing Kai Havertz for the rest of the season as Arsenal weigh up entering the free agent market.
Christiano Ronaldo's £61m private jet caused a stir on Friday after appearing at Manchester Airport.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists Matheus Cunha could play for one of the Premier League's elite clubs as Wolves are expected to face offers this summer.
DAILY MAIL
Daniel Levy will face the biggest protest against his 24-year Tottenham reign when Spurs host Manchester United on Sunday.
Tottenham are set to be boosted by the return of several key figures for Sunday's visit of Manchester United.
Mohamed Salah's agent has sent a four-word message to Liverpool manager Arne Slot amid the Egyptian's ongoing contract uncertainty.
Unai Emery has branded the Premier League fixture list 'unfair' after Aston Villa's clash with Liverpool was rescheduled for next week.
DAILY STAR
Paul Parker has told Manchester United that no big-name stars want to join them anymore.
Louis Saha has told Harry Kane to forget about joining Arsenal if he wants to return to the Premier League and win trophies.
Goalkeeper Zach Hemming was spotted at the Premier League Darts in Glasgow holding up a cheeky sign calling for his St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson to be sacked.
DAILY EXPRESS
Erik ten Hag has opened up on Tyrell Malacia's struggles at Manchester United and publicly admitted that he required a second surgery to fix a serious knee injury he suffered in 2023
DAILY RECORD
In-demand Brondby star Mathias Kvistgaarden has spoken out for the first time since a January transfer move to Celtic failed to get the green light.
Slobodan Rubezic has claimed 'It is best this way' on his shock decision to leave Aberdeen and return on loan to Novi Pazar.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers boss Philippe Clement has broken silence on the talks with chief executive Patrick Stewart which followed the club's shock Scottish Cup exit to Championship Queen's Park.