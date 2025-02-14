Atletico Madrid plot summer move for Nicolas Jackson but face competition from two Premier League sides - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Atletico Madrid are plotting an ambitious summer move for Nicolas Jackson - but could face competition from two Premier League sides.

Bukayo Saka is set to be sidelined for a further eight weeks as Arsenal's injury nightmare intensifies.

Ruben Amorim has admitted Manchester United must sell a number of players in the summer to fund his rebuilding of the team.

Ruben Amorim said he has sympathy with Ange Postecoglou as they are under similar scrutiny but did however say that he is 'at a bigger club with bigger pressure'.

Mikel Arteta is refusing to rule anything out after losing Kai Havertz for the rest of the season as Arsenal weigh up entering the free agent market.

Christiano Ronaldo's £61m private jet caused a stir on Friday after appearing at Manchester Airport.

Mikel Arteta described Kai Havertz's season-ending injury as a 'big blow' but says Arsenal have had several similar issues this season and is confident they can continue their challenge for the title.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists Matheus Cunha could play for one of the Premier League's elite clubs as Wolves are expected to face offers this summer.

Daniel Levy will face the biggest protest against his 24-year Tottenham reign when Spurs host Manchester United on Sunday.

Tottenham are set to be boosted by the return of several key figures for Sunday's visit of Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah's agent has sent a four-word message to Liverpool manager Arne Slot amid the Egyptian's ongoing contract uncertainty.

Unai Emery has branded the Premier League fixture list 'unfair' after Aston Villa's clash with Liverpool was rescheduled for next week.

Paul Parker has told Manchester United that no big-name stars want to join them anymore.

Louis Saha has told Harry Kane to forget about joining Arsenal if he wants to return to the Premier League and win trophies.

Goalkeeper Zach Hemming was spotted at the Premier League Darts in Glasgow holding up a cheeky sign calling for his St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson to be sacked.

Arne Slot reacted to the red card he received during the chaotic end to the Merseyside derby draw and admitted that the 'emotions got the better' of him.

Erik ten Hag has opened up on Tyrell Malacia's struggles at Manchester United and publicly admitted that he required a second surgery to fix a serious knee injury he suffered in 2023

In-demand Brondby star Mathias Kvistgaarden has spoken out for the first time since a January transfer move to Celtic failed to get the green light.

Slobodan Rubezic has claimed 'It is best this way' on his shock decision to leave Aberdeen and return on loan to Novi Pazar.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is looking for a reaction from his players against Hearts, live on Sky, as he addresses his future after their Scottish Cup exit.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has broken silence on the talks with chief executive Patrick Stewart which followed the club's shock Scottish Cup exit to Championship Queen's Park.