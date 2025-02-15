Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford still has his sights set on a dream move to Barcelona - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Marcus Rashford still has his sights set on a dream move to Spain - despite Barcelona sporting director Deco saying this week the giants were not 'desperate' to sign him.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Ibrahima Konate has said it remains a "dream" to be at Liverpool but the club may soon beware of the need to avoid another contract dispute around a big name.

Manchester United staff have been told that leaking plans to cut more staff are "damaging to colleagues and the wider club".

Liverpool should rekindle their interest in Anthony Gordon if they allow Luis Diaz to leave, according to former Anfield favourite Jan Mølby.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are heading on a coach trip to London after their travel plans for Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham were affected by train cancellations.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United chiefs are growing increasingly concerned over the long-term fitness of Lisandro Martinez, sparking fears that a replacement may be needed.

Chido Obi could make his senior Manchester United debut against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday after Ruben Amorim reportedly named him in his squad for the first time.

Ruben Amorim said he has sympathy with Ange Postecoglou as they are under similar scrutiny but did however say that he is 'at a bigger club with bigger pressure'.

STAR ON SUNDAY

The Saudi Pro League has been plunged into controversy after Al-Hilal demanded foreign officials are imported to end 'suspicious' refereeing.

SUNDAY RECORD

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany insists it's good that his side were made to defend against Leverkusen in their 0-0 draw - as he pointed to facing Celtic as a reason for the dismal display.

Striker Hamza Igamane admits he needs to improve if he is to continue to make a mark at Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers reflects on Celtic's 3-0 win over Dundee Utd and looks ahead to Tuesday's Champions League play-off second-leg against Bayern Munich.

SCOTTISH SUN

Brendan Rodgers declared Celtic are ready for Bayern Munich and urged them to be bold in Germany.

Interim boss Stevie Frail has revealed Motherwell are set to confirm their new boss on Monday.