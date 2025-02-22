Manchester United: INEOS to announce another round of redundancies at club on Monday - Paper Talk
Plus: Kevin De Bruyne must reassess his plans after Pep Guardiola suggested he wasn't durable enough to keep up with modern football's demands; Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini says he didn't mean to offend Ademola Lookman by saying he's "one of the worst penalty takers he has ever seen"
Sunday 23 February 2025 07:42, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUNDAY MIRROR
INEOS will announce another round of redundancies at Manchester United on Monday and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford are keen to forget about the club's past achievements.
West Ham United have seen a staggering 29,000 season ticket holders walk away from the club since their move to the London Stadium.
Kevin De Bruyne will have to reassess his plans after Pep Guardiola suggested he wasn't durable enough to keep up with the demands of modern football.
The Premier League has launched a staunch defence of VAR after confirming the number of errors made this season has plummeted compared to last year.
Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho appeared to send a message about his exclusion after coming off the bench to help the team save a point at Everton.
Nuno Espirito Santo thinks Elliot Anderson's name should be in the conversation when Thomas Tuchel names his first England squad.
Pep Guardiola believes that he might have been sacked this season if he had been at any other club.
Martin Odegaard believes Arsenal's attack was responsible for the defeat against West Ham that leaves their title hopes hanging by a thread.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Transfer news about YOUR Premier League club
- Watch FREE Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports app!
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Beterbiev vs Bivol 2: All the ways to book
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Bruno Fernandes was involved in a touchline bust-up with Everton legend Derek Mountfield before inspiring Manchester United's comeback at Goodison Park - with a late VAR penalty controversy then seeing players clash after the final whistle.
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Newcastle chief Eddie Howe is plotting to bring Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier back to Tyneside.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Shakhtar Donetsk's chief executive has accused FIFA of failing to support Ukrainian football during Russia's invasion of the country.
Arne Slot has revealed that he twice invited Jurgen Klopp to matches at Anfield and says the former Liverpool manager is welcome to visit the Reds training ground whenever he likes.
THE OBSERVER
Atalanta's manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, said he never intended to offend Ademola Lookman by saying the striker is "one of the worst penalty takers he has ever seen" after their home Champions League defeat by Club Brugge.
THE SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY
John Bennett is set to follow Dave King's lead and sell his Ibrox stake as part of the multi-million-pound takeover deal by 49ers Enterprises.