Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim approves transfer of Sporting teenager Geovany Quenda - Paper Talk
Plus: Manchester United's embattled staff are bracing themselves for the latest round of savage job cuts by Sir Jim Ratcliffe; Barry Ferguson is set to be offered the chance to become Rangers manager until the end of the season
Sunday 23 February 2025 23:01, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
Ruben Amorim has 'approved' the transfer of a player Bernardo Silva believes will replace him at international level - Sporting CP superstar Geovany Quenda.
DAILY RECORD
Barry Ferguson is set to be offered the chance to become Rangers manager until the end of the season.
THE SUN
Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has made a shock career change after retiring from football - entering the world of politics.
Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi has been left so furious with Ligue 1 referees that he vowed to never manage in France again.
Ex-Arsenal ace Lucas Perez has made the 14th transfer of his career to the 12th different club after signing for PSV Eindhoven.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United's embattled staff are bracing themselves for the latest round of savage job cuts by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
Panicked Premier League footballers have called in crack security teams following an alert over a criminal gang operating with car transporters.
Marseille have found themselves in the centre of a storm in Ligue 1 against both the French top-flight's referees and the French Football Federation (FFF).
THE ATHLETIC
Antony received a straight red card in Real Betis' 2-1 win over Getafe on Sunday.
France's referees union announced they are taking legal action after 'unacceptable' comments made by Marseille president Pablo Longoria - which they said fuelled hateful messages to referees.
THE TIMES
Steve Borthwick is understood to be deeply frustrated that England have had to sacrifice their autumn training camp after the RFU arranged a money-spinning extra Test match against Australia.