Chelsea 'agree' to sign young defender Denner Evangelista from Brazilian club Corinthians - Paper Talk

Plus: Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is tracking Bart Verbruggen, who Brighton value at £50m; Premier League clubs boosted in the race to sign Ademola Lookman with Atalanta more inclined to sell abroad; former West Brom striker Saido Berahino signs for Slovenian club Tabor Sezana

Saturday 1 March 2025 22:55, UK

Paper talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sign another young talent from South America in the shape of Corinthians defender Denner Evangelista.

Premier League clubs have been given a significant advantage in the race to sign Ademola Lookman this summer, as Atalanta are more inclined to sell abroad.

Atalanta's Nigerian forward #11 Ademola Lookman reacts at the end of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off 2nd leg football match between Club Brugge KV and Atalanta at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo on February 18, 2025. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has been advised to seek greener pastures as he is capable of playing for a 'better team'.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is tracking Brighton 'keeper Bart Verbruggen - but it will cost the Bundesliga giants £50m to tempt the south coast club into cashing in.

Kevin De Bruyne's ambition to play in his third World Cup is behind the Belgian playmaker's willingness to accept a reduced role at Manchester City next season.

Former Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon has told Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he is making the Old Trafford crisis caused by the Glazer family even worse.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea loanee Joao Felix has been slammed by the Italian press following AC Milan's latest defeat.

AC Milan's Joao Felix celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during an Italian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Former West Brom striker Saido Berahino has signed for Slovenian club Tabor Sezana.

THE SUN

Fans have hailed Antony's "aura" after Real Betis dented Real Madrid's title hopes.

Antony scored his second goal in three starts for Real Betis as they beat Gent 3-0

STAR ON SUNDAY

Jack Grealish has been urged to leave Man City for 'those that love to watch football mavericks'.

Grealish

Football is set to see a major law change from next season after lawmakers announced a new law affecting goalkeepers.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Barry Ferguson fears a Fenerbahce thumping after Rangers' latest defeat.

Brendan Rodgers hailed "one of my favourite results of the season" as Celtic powered to a 5-2 win over St Mirren.

SUNDAY RECORD

Michael Wimmer hailed his Motherwell players as lions after their victory over Rangers at Ibrox.

