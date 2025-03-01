Chelsea 'agree' to sign young defender Denner Evangelista from Brazilian club Corinthians - Paper Talk
Plus: Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is tracking Bart Verbruggen, who Brighton value at £50m; Premier League clubs boosted in the race to sign Ademola Lookman with Atalanta more inclined to sell abroad; former West Brom striker Saido Berahino signs for Slovenian club Tabor Sezana
Saturday 1 March 2025 22:55, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sign another young talent from South America in the shape of Corinthians defender Denner Evangelista.
Premier League clubs have been given a significant advantage in the race to sign Ademola Lookman this summer, as Atalanta are more inclined to sell abroad.
Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has been advised to seek greener pastures as he is capable of playing for a 'better team'.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany is tracking Brighton 'keeper Bart Verbruggen - but it will cost the Bundesliga giants £50m to tempt the south coast club into cashing in.
Kevin De Bruyne's ambition to play in his third World Cup is behind the Belgian playmaker's willingness to accept a reduced role at Manchester City next season.
Former Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon has told Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he is making the Old Trafford crisis caused by the Glazer family even worse.
DAILY MAIL
Chelsea loanee Joao Felix has been slammed by the Italian press following AC Milan's latest defeat.
Former West Brom striker Saido Berahino has signed for Slovenian club Tabor Sezana.
THE SUN
Fans have hailed Antony's "aura" after Real Betis dented Real Madrid's title hopes.
STAR ON SUNDAY
Jack Grealish has been urged to leave Man City for 'those that love to watch football mavericks'.
Football is set to see a major law change from next season after lawmakers announced a new law affecting goalkeepers.
SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY
Barry Ferguson fears a Fenerbahce thumping after Rangers' latest defeat.
Brendan Rodgers hailed "one of my favourite results of the season" as Celtic powered to a 5-2 win over St Mirren.
SUNDAY RECORD
Michael Wimmer hailed his Motherwell players as lions after their victory over Rangers at Ibrox.