Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres reportedly signals desire to leave Sporting Lisbon this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly signalled his desire to leave Sporting Lisbon this summer.

West Ham fear Lucas Paqueta is set up to lose his seismic fight with the Football Association which could see the Brazilian star banned for life if he is found to have broken betting rules.

Casemiro wants to play more at Manchester United and insists he wouldn't be satisfied picking up his £375,000-a-week wages sat on the bench.

Novak Djokovic admitted Andy Murray had to think hard about whether to continue their coaching partnership.

THE GUARDIAN

Kobbie Mainoo is minded to reject the offer of a new contract at Manchester United and seek a move abroad.

THE SUN

Romelu Lukaku has opened up about his Chelsea departure, admitting he was completely frozen out of the squad.

Erling Haaland has clocked the fastest speed in the Champions League this season.

DAILY MIRROR

Premier League refs could soon be wearing body cams - that would mean bust-ups and confrontations would be filmed and everything could be captured on video to try and protect referees.

David Beckham has revealed that Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team-mates are "always" trying to persuade him to join in at training.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United have until the end of March to activate the option to extend head coach Marc Skinner's contract by a further season.

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is trying to convince teenage prospect Jeremy Monga to stay by offering him a pathway to the first team.

Joshua Kimmich is close to signing a new Bayern Munich contract.

EVENING STANDARD

Mikel Arteta says it was "unfortunate" for Arsenal to lose Chido Obi to Manchester United, but has dismissed the idea that there is no pathway for young players at the club.

THE TIMES

FIFA would have to bypass the laws of the game and increase the length of the half-time break beyond the maximum 15 minutes in order to accommodate its Super Bowl-style show for the 2026 World Cup final.

The £2.5bn from the sale of Chelsea is thought to be frozen in the bank account of Roman Abramovich's company Fordstam Ltd, but its assets remain unknown because it has not filed any accounts since 2021.

The law firm representing hundreds of former rugby players in the legal action against the sport's authorities has launched an advertising campaign targeting other players.

A British academic, Dr Elizabeth Pike, has been named the winner of the International Olympic Committee's gender equality, diversity and inclusion champions award for her work promoting women in sport.

DAILY RECORD

Furious Fenerbahce fans are demanding that goalkeeper Irfan Can Egribayat is dropped after his display in their 3-1 Europa League loss to Rangers on Thursday night.

David Moyes has warned Nathan Patterson that he needs to 'step up' his game if he wants to be a part of his plans at Everton.

SCOTTISH SUN

Senior figures close to the potential big buy-in from 49ers Enterprises were spotted in attendance at Rangers win over Fenerbahce in the Europa League, including Gretar Steinsson and would-be Ibrox investor Andrew Cavenagh.

Dumbarton have issued a major update to supporters regarding their search for new ownership and plans to exit administration, revealing they're just weeks away from identifying their preferred bidder.