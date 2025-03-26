Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Man Utd's Andre Onana set to snub Saudi Arabia offer

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...Catch up on Wednesday's gossip.

DAILY MIRROR

Andre Onana will snub a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to remain as Manchester United's No 1 goalkeeper.

Aston Villa chief Monchi has confirmed his side's interest in Real Madrid star Arda Guler in a blow to Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho is eyeing a deal for Manchester City star Ederson as he looks to strengthen his Fenerbahce side for next season.

Failure to win the Europa League and secure a golden ticket to the Champions League would cost Manchester United up to £100m in lost revenue.

Lionel Messi became the latest to take aim at Raphinha for his X-rated comments after Argentina's thumping of Brazil.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Argentina came out on top in their World Cup qualifier against Brazil at the Estadio Mas Monumental, with a number of Premier League stars getting on the scoresheet!

Ben Chilwell has revealed his goal of playing for England at the World Cup drove him to keep training alone when he was frozen out at Chelsea.

THE SUN

Arsenal's bid for Martin Zubimendi is at risk of being hijacked by Real Madrid.

A former Chelsea flop is being lined up as the next Brazil boss if Carlo Ancelotti snubs a Samba summons.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has been embroiled in a bizarre scandal over its stadiums for the 2030 World Cup.

Mexico's national stadium, the iconic Estadio Azteca, where Diego Maradona scored his Hand of God goal against England in 1986 - is set to be renamed the Estadio Banorte as part of an £80m sponsorship deal.

Viktor Gyokeres will be allowed to depart the Estadio Jose Alvalade if a team offers a transfer fee in the region of £50.2m-£58.5m.

DAILY STAR

Fans and critics of Cristiano Ronaldo have been given reason to celebrate, as the 'greatest of all time' - depending on who you ask - is set to become a playable character in a popular fighting game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Al Nassr having failed to qualify, could Cristiano Ronaldo make a shock summer move to ensure he plays at the FIFA Club World Cup?

DAILY MAIL

Ex-WSL boss Willie Kirk has revealed he is seeking a second chance in football after being sacked by Leicester City last year.

Raphael Varane has explained why he chose to leave Real Madrid to move to Manchester United in 2021.

The son of Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon has scored his first international goal - but it did not come for Italy.

Joao Felix's agent, Jorge Mendes, has held talks with another club ahead of a likely Chelsea exit.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Southampton are ready to demand a staggering fee of more than £100m for Tottenham and Manchester City target Tyler Dibling.

THE TIMES

Southampton are ready to fight to keep Tyler Dibling this summer and will point to the huge fees paid for the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Declan Rice in an attempt to put off interested clubs.

Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah is a potential target for Newcastle United in the summer transfer window as they look to build on their Carabao Cup success.

THE GUARDIAN

The Football Association has decided not to press ahead with a proposal to expand tiers three to six of the English women's football pyramid that would have led to 'B' teams from Women's Super League teams being introduced into the lower leagues in 2026.

Sir Bill Beaumont has called on RFU members to unite and reject a vote of no confidence in the chief executive Bill Sweeney at a special general meeting to be held at Twickenham on Thursday.

An independent legal opinion has concluded there are "strong grounds to challenge the lawfulness" of the decision to ban three Cambridge students from taking part in next month's Boat Race.

THE ATHLETIC

Paris Saint-Germain's owners are exploring a deal to purchase Spanish second-tier club Malaga.

Nottingham Forest are optimistic that Chris Wood's hip injury is not serious.

SCOTTISH SUN

Yutaro Oda has quit Hearts to return to Japan with Shonan Bellmare.

Cyriel Dessers reckons Rangers could struggle to hold onto one of his high-performing team-mates in the summer.

DAILY RECORD

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is reportedly "on the verge" of agreeing a move to Liverpool - which would see Celtic bank a bumper sell-on payday.

Out-of-favour Kyogo Furuhashi believes he is set to turn a corner at Stade Rennes amid speculation over his future.