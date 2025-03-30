Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Viktor Gyokeres, Milos Kerkez and Jules Kounde

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool believe they have won the battle to sign £50m-rated left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a huge win off the pitch - banking £8.5m from his sponsorship and image rights deals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher assesses Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool future

Chelsea have rekindled their transfer interest in Barcelona star Jules Kounde, while they keep eyeing Bournemouth ace Dean Huijsen.

Former PDC star Vincent van der Voort believes some stars on the circuit are "too pally" with Luke Littler.

DAILY MIRROR

Newcastle United have identified Manchester United's chief operating officer as a candidate to become their new chief executive. Collette Roche is said to have drawn considerable interest from the Magpies as they look to appoint a successor for current incumbent Darren Eales.

Tottenham may have the decision whether or not to sign Mathys Tel taken out of their hands by Bayern Munich.

Image: Mathys Tel joined Spurs on loan from Bayern in February

Ben Doak has emerged as a surprise summer transfer for Everton, who are weighing up a swoop for the teenage forward after watching him impress on loan in the Championship this season with Middlesbrough.

Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi reportedly punished his players after their defeat to Reims by locking them in the training ground overnight.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal are developing a strong interest in Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres as they consider their options to recruit a striker this summer.

Image: Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly an Arsenal target

THE TIMES

Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia want to bid for the 2035 or 2039 Rugby World Cup, predicting that it would be "the most successful event in the history of rugby".

The owners of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are battling to purchase the Spanish side Malaga as they look to develop their multi-club models.

DAILY MAIL

Starlets from Premier League clubs could be set for moves to EFL clubs outside the transfer windows. A situation which would see freedom of movement for youngsters from top-flight stables to the three divisions below was discussed at a recent meeting of academy managers.

Southampton head of recruitment Darren Mowbray is to leave the club as part of a major shake-up at St Mary's ahead of life back in the Championship.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers will reportedly have to stump up at least £5m if they are to land Maccabi Tel Aviv star Dor Turgeman this summer.

Marco Rose has been shown the door by RB Leipzig - sending the next Rangers manager rumour mill into overdrive.