Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Man Utd step up interest in Ipswich striker Liam Delap

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have held more discussions internally over a potential summer move for Ipswich striker Liam Delap.

Borussia Dortmund are said to be interested in signing Jadon Sancho for a third time to replace Jamie Gittens who, ironically, could end up at Chelsea, where the former is currently on loan.

Romanian defender Andrei Ratiu is reportedly attracting interest from a host of top European clubs including Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Real Madrid have reportedly made Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi their primary transfer target this summer after 'already agreeing' a deal to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of the season.

Former Man United star Nani has claimed the club missed out on an 'unbelievable' player in Geovany Quenda, who has since sealed a move to Chelsea.

Lionel Messi's bodyguard has claimed that he's been banned from attending Inter Miami matches.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Marcus Rashford in the stands at Villa Park for the FA Youth Cup semi-final on Monday evening.

Manchester United are finalising plans for a post-season tour that is set to see Amorim and his squad leave straight after the final game of the season against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on May 25 and fly to Asia.

Sergio Perez has revealed that he is in talks with a 'few teams' ahead of a potential return to Formula One in 2026.

A host of Gallagher Premiership clubs are hoping to benefit from Welsh rugby's current struggles by looking to entice more of the country's best players to England.

DAILY EXPRESS

Eddie Howe slapped a strict ban on alcohol during Newcastle's trophy parade on Sunday, Alan Shearer has revealed.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has been identified as the Premier League's slowest player.

SUN

Chelsea fans could be asked for identification ahead of the home Europa Conference League quarter-final with Legia Warsaw on April 17.

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig are keeping tabs on Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner ahead of the summer transfer window.

Besiktas manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to pull off a major coup by signing N'Golo Kante this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) remains confident that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is still considering joining them this summer.

TIMES

Everton's owner, The Friedkin Group. has commissioned a feasibility study that will investigate the possibility of Goodison Park becoming the new home for the women's team.

The co-owner and chairman of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, is unlikely to face opposition from either the government or the Premier League if he pushes ahead with a purchase of The Telegraph.

Chelsea's valuation of their women's team, which helped them to avoid breaking Profitability and Sustainability Rules, has been greeted with scepticism by football finance experts.

The only British player included as a plaintiff in the lawsuit against tennis' governing bodies has withdrawn his name after expressing reservations about the legal approach taken by the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

James Anderson is expected to miss the first month of the season after injuring his right calf during pre-season training with Lancashire in Spain last week.

GUARDIAN

The Football Association has stepped up its lobbying of the government to make forced entry into football stadiums, so-called "tailgating", a criminal offence before the UK and Ireland host the 2028 men's European Championship.

THE I

Saracens face the threat of sanctions from the Champions Cup over the resting of five England players from this weekend's last-16 match away to Toulon.

SCOTTISH SUN

Kasper Schmeichel is fighting to save his season after Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers revealed he's facing up to six weeks out with his shoulder injury.

Scottish clubs who reach the playoff round of Uefa competitions are set to benefit from a major rule change as of next season.

Sir Andy Murray saw the value of his business empire fall by more than £1m last year, new figures have revealed.

DAILY RECORD

Scottish football is braced for another row over league reconstruction with discussions around a revamped top flight to begin later this month.

Rangers are considering a move for Red Star Belgrade left back Ebenezer Annan.

Vaclav Cerny's 'watergate' shirt from the recent derby win over Celtic has netted £24,000 after a bidding war.