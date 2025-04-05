Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Man City identify Florian Wirtz as Kevin de Bruyne's long-term replacement

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MIRROR ON SUNDAY

Manchester City have identified Florian Witrz as the talent to replace Kevin De Bruyne - and the champions are prepared to smash through the £100m barrier to get the Bayer Leverkusen wonder boy.

Arsenal could be forced to change their transfer plans after Mikel Arteta admitted there are "big question marks" over how some of their key players will recover from surgery.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Arsenal are ready to raid Blackburn for England youth striker Harvey Higgins.

Jockey Micheal Nolan has been banned from racing for ten days following his ride on Celebre D'Allen in the 2025 Grand National.

Nicky Butt has a new job coaching at Burnley and helping out with their academy lads.

THE GUARDIAN

Animal rights organisations have criticised the Grand National after a horse that was leading the race suffered a grim fall, and a second collapsed shortly after the competition.

The BBC and ITV have declined to pursue the chance to televise this summer's Club World Cup, leaving FIFA increasingly concerned about the visibility of its flagship new tournament in a key market.

THE ATHLETIC

About 500 Manchester United fans who sit in the general admission seats closest to the dugouts will be moved for next season.

The Premier League has written to its clubs to inform them about the second legal challenge Manchester City launched relating to their amended associated party transactions (APT) rules this year.

DAILY RECORD

Furious Barry Ferguson let rip at his Rangers flops after they lost again at Ibrox to Hibs. The interim gaffer slated the players and threatened to drop several of them for Thursday night's Europa League quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao.

STAR ON SUNDAY

Barnsley's Kieran Flavell could be set to go from non-league to Premier League in the space of just seven months amid interest from a number of clubs.

DAILY EXPRESS

Alexander Zverev believes players should get a chance to hold talks with leaders of the four Grand Slam tournaments after putting his name on a letter asking for more prize money.

Luke Humphries has suggested that he could take a break from darts and admits he feels 'emotionless' up on stage.

Ronnie O'Sullivan admitted that he has been "scared" to go near a snooker table, even just to practice on, as the Rocket continued to cast doubt on his World Championship hopes.