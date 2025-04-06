Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Bournemouth set £40m asking price for Liverpool target Milos Kerkez

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Bournemouth will demand £40m for Hungary left-back and Liverpool target Milos Kerkez this summer.

THE ATHLETIC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Premier League highlights of the match between Brentford and Chelsea

Enzo Maresca has insisted that Christopher Nkunku's struggles at Chelsea are not due to a lack of effort.

Ruben Amorim has said he wants to sign "big players" this summer to fill holes in his Manchester United squad.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag was spotted in attendance at Roma vs Juventus as rumours linking the former Manchester United boss to the managerial position at the Italian capital intensify.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville believes Manchester United need five new players and that Ruben Amorim could be under pressure if his side do not improve

Manchester United's search for a 'domestic' cover goalkeeper has stretched to Preston North End's Freddie Woodman.

Everton's new stadium has cost £802m - with the final bill set to be even higher.

DAILY MAIL

Bristol Rovers midfielder Kofi Shaw, 18, is on Brighton and Bournemouth's radar.

Tottenham fans have fumed over a five-minute VAR check for Lucas Bergvall's disallowed goal vs Southampton - just days after Ange Postecoglou hit out at the technology.

Marcus Rashford has labelled Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel a "future star" after the 14-year-old scored twice in history-making U18 debut.