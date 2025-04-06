Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Bournemouth set £40m asking price for Liverpool target Milos Kerkez
The latest transfer gossip and speculation from Monday's papers as Ruben Amorim makes transfer hint; Brighton and Bournemouth target Bristol Rovers teenager; Erik ten Hag attends Serie A clash as rumours of a move to a European giant intensify
Sunday 6 April 2025 22:37, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
Bournemouth will demand £40m for Hungary left-back and Liverpool target Milos Kerkez this summer.
THE ATHLETIC
Enzo Maresca has insisted that Christopher Nkunku's struggles at Chelsea are not due to a lack of effort.
Ruben Amorim has said he wants to sign "big players" this summer to fill holes in his Manchester United squad.
THE SUN
Erik ten Hag was spotted in attendance at Roma vs Juventus as rumours linking the former Manchester United boss to the managerial position at the Italian capital intensify.
Manchester United's search for a 'domestic' cover goalkeeper has stretched to Preston North End's Freddie Woodman.
Everton's new stadium has cost £802m - with the final bill set to be even higher.
DAILY MAIL
Bristol Rovers midfielder Kofi Shaw, 18, is on Brighton and Bournemouth's radar.
Tottenham fans have fumed over a five-minute VAR check for Lucas Bergvall's disallowed goal vs Southampton - just days after Ange Postecoglou hit out at the technology.
Marcus Rashford has labelled Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel a "future star" after the 14-year-old scored twice in history-making U18 debut.