David Beckham's Inter Miami to step up bid to lure Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne to MLS
Plus: Manchester United make Liam Delap their top target for the summer transfer window; Arsenal target £200m triple swoop for Viktor Gyokeres, Nico Williams and Martin Zubimendi; Southampton chiefs 'attentive' to Frank Lampard's situation after sacking Ivan Juric
Monday 7 April 2025 23:51, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
DAILY STAR
David Beckham's Inter Miami will step up their bid to lure Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne to MLS.
Former World Cup star Jorge Bolano has tragically died at the age of 47.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United have named Liam Delap their top target for the summer transfer window.
Southampton chiefs are reportedly attentive to Frank Lampard's situation after sacking Ivan Juric.
Chelsea have confirmed defender Wesley Fofana will miss the rest of the season.
THE SUN
Adam Lallana has been given the unusual role of player-assistant coach after Ivan Juric's Southampton axe.
The FA will reportedly not take action against Manchester United fans after their vile abuse of Phil Foden.
DAILY MAIL
Andre Onana admits the pressure of playing for Manchester United is one of the reasons why the club are struggling so badly.
DAILY MIRROR
Real Betis chief Manu Fajardo has confirmed the club are hoping to keep hold of Antony after the Manchester United flop's superb start to life on loan with the La Liga club.
Arsenal are hoping to make a triple transfer swoop this summer that would see them land forward Viktor Gyokeres, winger Nico Williams and midfielder Martin Zubimendi for around £200m.
DAILY RECORD
Callum McGregor insists the Celtic squad need to give themselves a shake to seal the Premiership title in style.
Ryan Christie's season is over after the Scotland star opted to fast-track his groin surgery.
SCOTTISH SUN
Adam Idah has a 'problem' he can't shake at Celtic and his days at the could be numbered, according to Andy Townsend.