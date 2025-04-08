Manchester United name Liam Delap their top target in the summer transfer window - Paper Talk
Plus: Ibrahima Konate's contract at Anfield is set to expire in June 2026 and Liverpool have yet to make any headway in negotiations with the French international; Jose Mourinho tipped to take over as Brazil manager; FIFA confirms referees at the 2025 Club World Cup will wear body cameras
Tuesday 8 April 2025 23:45, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United have named Liam Delap their top target for the summer transfer window.
Ibrahima Konate's contract at Anfield is set to expire in June 2026, and the club has yet to make any headway in negotiations with the French international. Konate's value has increased, and he understandably wants his elevated status in the team to be reflected in any new deal at Anfield.
Former Liverpool player Yossi Benayoun's family home in Israel was subjected to a horrendous grenade attack.
Jimmy White was forced to forfeit a frame to Anton Kazakov after falling foul of the little-known three-miss rule in World Snooker Championship qualifying, then later punched the snooker table in anger.
THE SUN
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is being targeted by a Premier League club amid his stunning work at Coventry.
Jose Mourinho has been tipped to take over as manager of Brazil, according to reports.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United have launched an investigation after a fan appeared to be forcibly removed from his seat by a steward as tempers boiled during a protest after Sunday's derby.
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has provided Ruben Amorim with a shopping list of four stars he should target this summer.
Former Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli has suggested he could release the 'rebellious 16-year-old' version of himself after being frozen out by Italian side Genoa.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
The transgender pool champion at the centre of angry protests over her playing in women's events is suing one of her sport's governing bodies for banning her from female-only competitions.
THE TIMES
UEFA has ruled out scrapping extra-time in European knockout matches amid fears that it would lead to more negative football.
The Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton told a supporter to "p*** off and support another club" after becoming involved in an online spat.
THE ATHLETIC
FIFA has confirmed that referees at the 2025 Club World Cup will wear body cameras.
The Denver Nuggets fired coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, the team announced Tuesday, in a surprise move with three games left in the NBA regular season.
THE GUARDIAN
Six neighbourhood associations in the Basque city of San Sebastián have asked FIFA to withdraw it as a venue for the 2030 World Cup.
DAILY RECORD
Charlie Mulgrew's disastrous tenure as boss of Kelty Hearts came to an end after the former Celtic star handed in his resignation.
SCOTTISH SUN
SFA official Alan Muir has been told his VAR career is OVER.