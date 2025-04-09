Everton expect Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite to leave Goodison Park this summer - Paper Talk
Plus: Trent Alexander-Arnold is still hoping to play for Liverpool again this month; Liverpool are confident Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will both commit to new two-year deals; Newcastle's hard stance on Alexander Isak is having the desired effect of scaring off suitors
Wednesday 9 April 2025 23:32, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Manchester United have been put on alert with Everton expecting to lose Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.
Ethan Nwaneri has been lined up for a huge pay rise after Arsenal opened talks over a new contract for the teen sensation.
Man Utd hero Gary Neville has stepped in to raise money for former players after boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe pulled the plug.
Luke Littler has not ruled out the prospect of insuring his golden darts arm at some point in his career.
DAILY MIRROR
Arsenal have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals and have already banked £55.8m in prize money for their efforts in Europe this season.
DAILY MAIL
Thomas Tuchel has taken to personally letting English players know when he is attending their Premier League game in person out of courtesy.
Mohamed Salah is to skip Egypt's June international camp to fully focus on resting his body after a long and arduous campaign at Liverpool.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is on track with his recovery and is still hoping to play again this month, after the vice-captain limped off against Paris Saint-Germain with an ankle injury.
Nemanja Matic has aimed a dig at Manchester United and claimed winning was not a priority during his time at Old Trafford.
Kyle Walker faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a fractured elbow.
The parachute stunt that delayed Toulouse's Champions Cup match against Sale is not expected to be repeated around the Premiership any time soon with one English club aborting plans for a similar pre-match performance after a paratrooper broke his ankle in the rehearsal.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Liverpool are confident that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will both commit to new two-year deals and the Egyptian is understood to have informed representatives of the Saudi Pro League that he would not be moving to any of their clubs in the event he left Liverpool.
THE TIMES
Harry Brook, England's new white-ball captain, has said that no amount of money from franchise cricket would persuade him to compromise his desire to continue playing in all formats for his country.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has withdrawn his challenge for the next America's Cup, blaming Sir Ben Ainslie for failing to reach a swift settlement over their acrimonious split and costing INEOS precious time in its preparation for the next event.
THE GUARDIAN
Rob Couhig is in advanced talks with Reading after resurrecting a deal to buy the troubled League One club and there is optimism he could be their owner by the end of April.
Sprint-distance swimming races and mixed-gender events in artistic gymnastics and golf are among the additions to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, after the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) approval of a record 351 medal events on Wednesday.
THE I
Newcastle United's hard stance on star man Alexander Isak is having the desired effect of pushing potential suitors into looking at other striker options.
THE ATHLETIC
Mikel Arteta has issued an update on Gabriel's hamstring injury, saying that Arsenal have "lost probably our best defender for four months".
Jamaal Lascelles has another 12 months to run on his contract beyond the end of the season, with the Newcastle United club captain given an unannounced extension last year.
DAILY RECORD
Ally McCoist reckons Greg Taylor would thrive if he crossed the Old Firm divide and joined Rangers.
Martin Dubravka is back on Celtic's transfer radar, according to reports.
SCOTTISH SUN
Greg Taylor's future remains up in the air, with his Celtic contract set to expire in the summer.
Dundee have turned to a homegrown Hollywood superstar to sell their ambitious new £95m stadium and hotel bid at Camperdown.