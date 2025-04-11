Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle among clubs interested in Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen - Paper Talk
Plus: West Ham are considering a summer move for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale; Manchester United face stiff competition for Ipswich forward Liam Delap; Newcastle ready to make Matheus Cunha one of their top targets this summer
Friday 11 April 2025 07:42, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
THE ATHLETIC
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Spurs have met or had discussions with the representatives of Netherlands-born Spain defender Dean Huijsen, ahead of a decision being made on the 19-year-old Bournemouth player's future.
Relevent Sports has settled its antitrust lawsuit with the US Soccer Federation, likely clearing the way for the sports promoter to host foreign league matches on American soil.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Watch FREE Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports app!
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
THE TIMES
West Ham are considering a summer move for Southampton and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 26.
English football chiefs have introduced new rules on transgender players in women's matches that stop short of a blanket ban but allow the FA to intervene if it believes there are issues around safety or fairness of competition.
Kyle Walker said his "heart kicked in" when he tried to stop Dele Alli being sent off on his Como debut - but admitted he would not have done the same for any other opposition player.
THE TELEGRAPH
Manchester United face stiff competition for Liam Delap as a host of clubs chase the England Under 21 striker for a knockdown £30m in the event Ipswich Town are relegated.
Private schools are becoming a football talent factory.
DAILY MAIL
Newcastle are ready to make Matheus Cunha one of their top targets this summer.
Real Betis are holding out for £35m as Chelsea step up their interest in highly rated Spanish winger Jesus Rodriguez, 19.
Manchester United fans have accused French police of tear-gassing them in Lyon following their 2-2 Europa League draw.
THE GUARDIAN
Kylian Mbappe's legal team are going on the attack with multiple lawsuits to try to resolve the legal dispute between the World Cup winner and his former club Paris Saint-Germain.