Manchester United transfer news: Ruben Amorim's side lead chase for Lyon forward Rayan Cherki - Paper Talk
Plus: Manchester United confident they can provide Ruben Amorim with a £200m budget this summer; Chelsea ready to do a £50m cash-plus-player deal to recapture Marc Guehi; Newcastle will make a £62.5m move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha this summer
Saturday 12 April 2025 22:47, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUNDAY MIRROR
Manchester United are leading the chase for exciting Lyon forward Rayan Cherki.
Chelsea are ready to do a £50m cash-plus-player deal to recapture Marc Guehi this summer.
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Manchester United are reportedly confident they can provide Ruben Amorim with a £200m budget this summer by selling players he is willing to let go in order to fund an Old Trafford overhaul.
Andre Onana could lose his place in Manchester United's starting XI against Newcastle on Sunday.
SUN ON SUNDAY
Chelsea's owners have lost £1bn over the last two seasons despite the club posting profits.
STAR ON SUNDAY
The Premier League has explained its new VAR system after Arsenal saw a Kieran Tierney effort chalked off against Brentford.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Newcastle will make a £62.5m move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha this summer.
SUNDAY RECORD
Celtic transfer target Mathias Kvistgaarden has hinted that he could be ready to leave Brondby this summer.
Brendan Rodgers insists he will hold talks with Celtic chiefs in the summer over his future.
SUNDAY SUN
Rangers will bring the largest ever number of fans to Bilbao in the next week with Spanish police expecting 5,000 supporters to travel to Spain.