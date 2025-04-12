 Skip to content

Manchester United transfer news: Ruben Amorim's side lead chase for Lyon forward Rayan Cherki - Paper Talk

Plus: Manchester United confident they can provide Ruben Amorim with a £200m budget this summer; Chelsea ready to do a £50m cash-plus-player deal to recapture Marc Guehi; Newcastle will make a £62.5m move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha this summer

Saturday 12 April 2025 22:47, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United are leading the chase for exciting Lyon forward Rayan Cherki.

Lyon's Thiago Almada, right, celebrates with Rayan Cherki after scoring the opening goal during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Lyon and Manchester United at Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Image: Rayan Cherki (left) scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Lyon against Man Utd this week

Chelsea are ready to do a £50m cash-plus-player deal to recapture Marc Guehi this summer.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United are reportedly confident they can provide Ruben Amorim with a £200m budget this summer by selling players he is willing to let go in order to fund an Old Trafford overhaul.

Andre Onana could lose his place in Manchester United's starting XI against Newcastle on Sunday.

Also See:

Andre Onana's errors contributed to both of Lyon's goals against Man Utd
Image: Andre Onana's errors contributed to both of Lyon's goals against Man Utd earlier this week

SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea's owners have lost £1bn over the last two seasons despite the club posting profits.

STAR ON SUNDAY

The Premier League has explained its new VAR system after Arsenal saw a Kieran Tierney effort chalked off against Brentford.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Newcastle will make a £62.5m move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha this summer.

Matheus Cunha pumps his fist in celebration after levelling for Wolves
Image: Matheus Cunha pumps his fist in celebration after scoring for Wolves

SUNDAY RECORD

Celtic transfer target Mathias Kvistgaarden has hinted that he could be ready to leave Brondby this summer.

Brendan Rodgers insists he will hold talks with Celtic chiefs in the summer over his future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Brendan Rodgers called Celtic's performance 'perfect' after they thumped Kilmarnock 5-1 at Celtic Park.

SUNDAY SUN

Rangers will bring the largest ever number of fans to Bilbao in the next week with Spanish police expecting 5,000 supporters to travel to Spain.

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW