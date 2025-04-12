Manchester United transfer news: Ruben Amorim's side lead chase for Lyon forward Rayan Cherki - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United are leading the chase for exciting Lyon forward Rayan Cherki.

Image: Rayan Cherki (left) scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Lyon against Man Utd this week

Chelsea are ready to do a £50m cash-plus-player deal to recapture Marc Guehi this summer.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United are reportedly confident they can provide Ruben Amorim with a £200m budget this summer by selling players he is willing to let go in order to fund an Old Trafford overhaul.

Andre Onana could lose his place in Manchester United's starting XI against Newcastle on Sunday.

Image: Andre Onana's errors contributed to both of Lyon's goals against Man Utd earlier this week

SUN ON SUNDAY

Chelsea's owners have lost £1bn over the last two seasons despite the club posting profits.

STAR ON SUNDAY

The Premier League has explained its new VAR system after Arsenal saw a Kieran Tierney effort chalked off against Brentford.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Newcastle will make a £62.5m move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha this summer.

Image: Matheus Cunha pumps his fist in celebration after scoring for Wolves

SUNDAY RECORD

Celtic transfer target Mathias Kvistgaarden has hinted that he could be ready to leave Brondby this summer.

Brendan Rodgers insists he will hold talks with Celtic chiefs in the summer over his future.

SUNDAY SUN

Rangers will bring the largest ever number of fans to Bilbao in the next week with Spanish police expecting 5,000 supporters to travel to Spain.