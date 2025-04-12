Manchester United transfer news: Crystal Palace plot sensational Marcus Rashford swoop - Paper Talk
Plus: Everton boss David Moyes plots move for Ipswich striker Liam Delap; Kevin De Bruyne cannot rule out joining one of Man City's Premier League rivals when he leaves this summer; Newcastle weigh up swoop for Greek wonderkid Konstantinos Karetsas; Celtic eye Stoke winger Million Manhoef
Sunday 13 April 2025 22:54, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Crystal Palace are plotting a sensational swoop for Marcus Rashford if Aston Villa do not sign him at the end of the season.
Newcastle are weighing up a swoop for Greek wonderkid Konstantinos Karetsas.
Gareth Southgate looks to have retired as a football manager - by changing his profession on paper to "company director".
DAILY MAIL
Everton manager David Moyes is plotting a move for Ipswich striker Liam Delap as part of a broader summer rebuild.
Inter Miami are reportedly very interested in the possibility of signing Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in the summer.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly hoping to pinch one of the leading brains from the Mercedes F1 set-up.
DAILY MIRROR
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane claimed Arsenal would storm to the Premier League title if they had Liverpool star Mohamed Salah at their disposal.
Kevin De Bruyne says he cannot rule out joining one of Manchester City's Premier League rivals when he leaves in the summer.
Enzo Maresca pleaded for more backing from the boo boys as Chelsea slipped up in the race for the Champions League.
SUNDAY SUN
Celtic are eyeing up Stoke winger Million Manhoef.
DAILY RECORD
Nico Raskin was snapped lording it up in front of a seething Aberdeen fan after Rangers' last-gasp equaliser at Pittodrie.