Manchester United transfer news: Crystal Palace plot sensational Marcus Rashford swoop - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Crystal Palace are plotting a sensational swoop for Marcus Rashford if Aston Villa do not sign him at the end of the season.

Image: Marcus Rashford celebrates after opening the scoring for Aston Villa at Brighton

Newcastle are weighing up a swoop for Greek wonderkid Konstantinos Karetsas.

Gareth Southgate looks to have retired as a football manager - by changing his profession on paper to "company director".

DAILY MAIL

Everton manager David Moyes is plotting a move for Ipswich striker Liam Delap as part of a broader summer rebuild.

Inter Miami are reportedly very interested in the possibility of signing Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in the summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly hoping to pinch one of the leading brains from the Mercedes F1 set-up.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane claimed Arsenal would storm to the Premier League title if they had Liverpool star Mohamed Salah at their disposal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane did not hold back on his criticism of the Manchester United team after their humiliating 4-1 defeat to Newcastle at St James' Park

Kevin De Bruyne says he cannot rule out joining one of Manchester City's Premier League rivals when he leaves in the summer.

Enzo Maresca pleaded for more backing from the boo boys as Chelsea slipped up in the race for the Champions League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s match against Ipswich in the Premier League

SUNDAY SUN

Celtic are eyeing up Stoke winger Million Manhoef.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brendan Rodgers called Celtic's performance 'perfect' after they thumped Kilmarnock 5-1 at Celtic Park

DAILY RECORD

Nico Raskin was snapped lording it up in front of a seething Aberdeen fan after Rangers' last-gasp equaliser at Pittodrie.