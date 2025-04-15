Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale emerges as Man Utd target amid goalkeeping crisis - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are among a number of clubs monitoring Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale.

Marco Silva was left fuming with the fourth official after the wrong Fulham player was subbed off during his side's 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

Enzo Maresca retains the confidence of the Chelsea board despite a worrying downturn in form.

Andre Onana is set to be offered an escape route from Manchester United by clubs in Saudi Arabia - but wants to stay and fight for his place.

AC Milan are thinking again about making Kyle Walker's move permanent.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea again topped the table for spending on agent fees as Premier League clubs spent more than £400m over the last two transfer windows.

Aston Villa are working to close a deal to sign midfield talent Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg.

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool are "planning a big summer" in the transfer market with the club captain close to signing a new two-year contract.

Crystal Palace remain committed to the redevelopment of Selhurst Park despite the cost of work having risen significantly.

Brentford owner Matthew Benham is close to agreeing a deal to buy Spanish third-tier side Merida AD.

Wojciech Szczesny has described the goalkeeping situation at Barcelona as "delicate" after Andre ter Stegen returned to first-team training.

DAILY MIRROR

Jean-Claude Blanc's role as Manchester United director has been terminated as Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues his overhaul.

England star Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid team-mate Antonio Rudiger reportedly had to be separated during a training session just days before their Champions League second leg against Arsenal.

Fulham will face a major battle to keep manager Marco Silva if Tottenham come calling as pressure on Ange Postecoglou intensifies.

Before the trip to Leicester City on Sunday, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will follow Mohamed Salah in signing a new two-year deal.

Jorginho is definitely out of Arsenal's Champions League trip to Real Madrid.

West Ham are keen to sign Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer transfer window, but there is likely to be plenty of competition for the Liverpool goalkeeper.

THE TIMES

Chelsea outspent every Premier League rival on agent fees for the second year running and shelled out nearly three times more than Liverpool and Arsenal.

Ollie Watkins has been left out of Aston Villa's starting XI in favour of Marcus Rashford recently but could get the nod to start the Champions League quarter-final second leg against PSG on Tuesday.

Roberto Mancini has reunited with old friends to lead Sampdoria's rescue bid.

THE TELEGRAPH

Ange Postecoglou is edging towards the sack after another error-strewn Tottenham defeat.

Manchester United Women showed Sir Jim Ratcliffe their worth by booking a third straight FA Cup final appearance.

Rory McIlroy's coach has declared that the Northern Irishman will go on to win 10 majors now that he has broken his 11-year void at the game's biggest events.

Rory McIlroy is in line to be knighted after his Masters triumph but high-level discussions must take place before he is confirmed for upcoming honours lists.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liam Delap could reportedly reject a summer transfer to Manchester United. It's believed he wants to play for a club competing in Europe, with Chelsea or Arsenal his preferred choices.

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Aaron Ramsdale as they seek a potential replacement for the struggling Andre Onana.

Arne Slot's transfer plans could be rocked if Real Madrid come knocking for Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are set for talks with the Football Association over James McAtee's availability this summer amid a clash of tournaments.

UEFA will consider changing the seeding rules for next season's European competitions amid criticism that Arsenal will play the second leg of their huge Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid away from home despite finishing ahead of them in the league table.

Rory McIlroy could be awarded the freedom of his hometown of Holywood after the Northern Irishman became only the sixth man to complete golf's Grand Slam with his thrilling victory at The Masters.

THE GUARDIAN

Everton are in advanced talks over a new, extended contract with their women's team head coach, Brian Sorensen.

DAILY RECORD

Kieran Tierney rejected offers from big clubs across Europe, including Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen in order to seal his Celtic return, according to a report.

Celtic fans are gearing up for a title party at Tannadice after the SPFL released the post-split fixtures.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has been sacked as Santos coach just three games into the new Brazilian Serie A season after a disastrous start to the campaign.