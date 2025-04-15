Wayne Rooney is in line for a shock return to management with Blackburn reportedly considering him - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Wayne Rooney is in line for a shock return to management just four months after being sacked by Plymouth Argyle. Blackburn are reportedly considering him as pressure mounts on boss Valerien Ismael.

Chelsea's stuttering bid to qualify for the Champions League may not impact Enzo Maresca's role but it could wipe £70m off his summer budget.

Manchester United fans have lost the plot after the club released a new golf range

THE TIMES

Benfica have contacted Bernardo Silva's representatives over a potential return to the Portuguese club this summer.

The Premier League has acted to close the loophole that caused it to lose a legal case to Leicester City over a Profitability and Sustainability Rules charge.

The England lock George Martin is likely to miss the rest of the season as he struggles with injury, casting doubt over whether he will make the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are ascertaining the extent of Ederson's recurring groin injury amid fears the goalkeeper could face weeks on the sidelines.

Andre Onana has been left 'shocked' by his wage cut at Manchester United this season and the club 'cannot afford' to get rid of the under-fire goalkeeper for less than £26m this summer.

Leeds United have checked on Borussia Monchengladbach captain Julian Weigl.

DAILY MIRROR

UEFA have allowed Real Madrid to close the roof of the Bernabeu for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur's search for their next manager has been dealt a blow with Bournemouth's and Fulham's owners both stressing the importance of their respective bosses.

Alexis Mac Allister has no interest in a move to Real Madrid even if the Spanish giants come for him. The Liverpool star's father has dismissed any idea that the Argentina midfielder would be keen on a move to Madrid.

Champions League officials were left red-faced on Tuesday evening - after the Europa League anthem was accidentally played before Aston Villa's quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Andoni Iraola is moving towards committing his immediate future at Bournemouth despite being a candidate for clubs such as Tottenham in the event of a change of manager.

Newcastle United are putting together contingency plans for being without Eddie Howe for the rest of the season as he recovers from pneumonia.

THE GUARDIAN

Senior figures at Red Bull held crisis talks after the Bahrain Grand Prix finished with a deeply dissatisfied Max Verstappen languishing in sixth place.

Bournemouth's owner, Bill Foley, is planning contract talks with Andoni Iraola next week and there is ­growing confidence at the club that the in-demand head coach can be persuaded to stay.

THE ATHLETIC

Everton women's head coach Brian Sorensen is in advanced talks over a new contract.

Kylian Mbappe will be suspended for one La Liga match after being shown a straight red card in Real Madrid's La Liga victory at Alaves on Sunday.

DAILY RECORD

Glasgow's three professional women's clubs could be set to share a stadium in the near future with SFA president Mike Mulraney reportedly initiating talks over a ground-breaking move.

Olympiacos will not be taking up their option to sign Celtic winger Luis Palma on a permanent deal next summer - according to a report.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic and Rangers have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace whizkid Jesse Derry. The Eagles starlet, 17, is out of contract this summer after rejecting a professional deal at Selhurst Park.

Charlie Mulgrew has admitted quitting his first managerial job was a weight off his shoulders. The former Celtic and Scotland defender left Kelty Hearts after just 11 games and has now admitted management simply isn't for him

A Rangers fan who threw a bottle on the pitch during an Old Firm game has been fined £320.