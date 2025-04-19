Man Utd transfer news: Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins swap deal under consideration - Paper Talk
Plus: Atletico Madrid eager to seal deal for Tottenham defender Cristian Romero ahead of Club World Cup; Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen gives himself a month to decide his future but wants to stay in the Premier League; Andre Onana could be handed a Manchester United lifeline
Saturday 19 April 2025 22:31, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
STAR ON SUNDAY
Manchester United are considering a shock swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins.
Alan Shearer reckons he would be gobsmacked if Marcus Rashford still has a career left for him at Manchester United.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Watch FREE Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports app!
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky sports push notifications you want! 🔔
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Atletico Madrid are eager to seal a deal for Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero ahead of the Club World Cup. Diego Simeone has identified the Spurs defender as his primary target.
Former Monaco and Croatia international midfielder Nikola Pokrivac has died at the age of 39 following a tragic car crash in Karlovac on Friday.
SUN ON SUNDAY
Virgil van Dijk earned £3m in image rights and sponsorship deals last season.
French club Caen, who are co-owned by France captain Kylian Mbappe, have been relegated to the French third tier.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is reportedly giving himself a month to decide on his future - but wants to stay in the Premier League next season.
Andre Onana could be handed a Manchester United lifeline - after Ruben Amorim made strengthening other areas of the team his top priority.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Premier League clubs are charging as much as £1,800 for children to be mascots at games, prompting fierce criticism from MPs and campaigners.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
A furious Niclas Fullkrug launched a scathing attack on his team-mates as he accused West Ham of having a 'mindset problem' after they conceded a late equaliser against bottom-side Southampton.
Kobbie Mainoo stunned fans online when he posted a throwback photo of himself donning a Spurs retro shirt of a Premier League rival.
SCOTTISH SUN
Neil Critchley has slammed referee John Beaton and accused him of showing him no respect in their semi-final loss to Aberdeen at Hampden.
SUNDAY RECORD
Defiant Connor Barron is adamant that Rangers' season is not over.
Jimmy Thelin reached his first ever final as a gaffer - then insisted Aberdeen can go and lift the Scottish Cup.