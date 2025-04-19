Man Utd transfer news: Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins swap deal under consideration - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are considering a shock swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins.

Alan Shearer reckons he would be gobsmacked if Marcus Rashford still has a career left for him at Manchester United.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Atletico Madrid are eager to seal a deal for Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero ahead of the Club World Cup. Diego Simeone has identified the Spurs defender as his primary target.

Former Monaco and Croatia international midfielder Nikola Pokrivac has died at the age of 39 following a tragic car crash in Karlovac on Friday.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Virgil van Dijk earned £3m in image rights and sponsorship deals last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arne Slot speaks glowingly of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to Jamie Carragher after signing a new contract until the summer of 2027

French club Caen, who are co-owned by France captain Kylian Mbappe, have been relegated to the French third tier.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is reportedly giving himself a month to decide on his future - but wants to stay in the Premier League next season.

Andre Onana could be handed a Manchester United lifeline - after Ruben Amorim made strengthening other areas of the team his top priority.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs are charging as much as £1,800 for children to be mascots at games, prompting fierce criticism from MPs and campaigners.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

A furious Niclas Fullkrug launched a scathing attack on his team-mates as he accused West Ham of having a 'mindset problem' after they conceded a late equaliser against bottom-side Southampton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Niclas Fullkrug raged at his West Ham team-mates for failing to carry out head coach Graham Potter's game plan after a stoppage-time Southampton goal saw them held to a 1-1 draw at home by the Premier League's bottom side

Kobbie Mainoo stunned fans online when he posted a throwback photo of himself donning a Spurs retro shirt of a Premier League rival.

SCOTTISH SUN

Neil Critchley has slammed referee John Beaton and accused him of showing him no respect in their semi-final loss to Aberdeen at Hampden.

SUNDAY RECORD

Defiant Connor Barron is adamant that Rangers' season is not over.

Jimmy Thelin reached his first ever final as a gaffer - then insisted Aberdeen can go and lift the Scottish Cup.