Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou heading for exit

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ange Postecoglou is heading towards the Tottenham exit, whether his team win the Europa League or not. There is a growing sense that Postecoglou is likely to leave Tottenham at the end of the season, regardless of the outcome of the Europa League campaign, either through being dismissed or a mutual parting.

Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to return to management before the summer of next year - if at all - as the former Liverpool manager continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

Manchester United are hoping to pay for Matheus Cunha, the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward, in instalments.

Rory McIlroy mania has given a lift to this summer's Open Championship at Royal Portrush with a record 278,000 fans expected at the Dunluce links.

Newcastle Falcons are ready to engage lawyers in their bid to receive compensation for departing academy products as Ben Redshaw, the England Under-20 star, becomes the latest to trade Tyneside for a Premiership rival.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United want to wrap up £92.5m-worth of business for Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap as quickly as possible this summer.

Kevin Thelwell is in pole position to land a key role at Rangers, either as sporting director or director of football.

Leeds will look to strengthen in central midfield, with Borussia Monchengladbach's Julian Weigl of interest, while a potential return for Kalvin Phillips has also been discussed.

Lyon have written to their fans on social media inviting complaints over their treatment at Old Trafford during their Europa League defeat to Manchester United which may have put them 'in danger'.

Plans to expand Elland Road to a capacity of 56,500 will begin imminently, with the executive board of Leeds City Council set to meet on Wednesday.

Manchester United have changed the way fans will access their tickets for the home leg of the Europa League semi-final against Athletic Club on May 8, in a move that could cause problems for supporters getting into Old Trafford.

THE SUN

Mykhailo Mudryk has passed a lie detector test in a bid to clear his name as a drugs cheat, it is claimed.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are pushing ahead with a £40m deal to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

Liverpool will have to pay Benfica an extra £4.3m if Darwin Nunez starts another Premier League match this season, it has been claimed.

Manchester City have received a £5.17m windfall thanks to a 'fantastic' scheme from UEFA.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United are pushing to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves but may have to raise the money to trigger his £62.5m release clause by selling Marcus Rashford or other players.

THE ATHLETIC

Sir Ben Ainslie is smarting from a public sporting divorce from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire and part-owner of Manchester United.

A group of Arsenal supporters have protested against the club's 'Visit Rwanda' sponsorship and called for the deal to be ended before next season.

Emma Raducanu has brought former British No. 1 Mark Petchey onto her coaching team for at least the Madrid Open.

Simone Biles remains undecided whether her glittering, medal-filled Olympic career will have one final chapter in Los Angeles in 2028.

THE TIMES

Aston Villa are in pole position to beat Arsenal and Manchester City to the signature of the teenage midfielder Sverre Halseth Nypan.

Jack Draper believes Jannik Sinner does not "deserve any hate" when the world No1 returns from a doping ban next month.

EVENING STANDARD

Fulham plan to wait until after the season has ended to finalise the futures of players whose contracts are set to expire this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

St Mirren chief Jim Gillespie has told how he's snubbed big money offers from England since rejecting Rangers.

A Celtic fan who threw a vape at Rangers captain James Tavernier has been ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work.