 Skip to content

Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Arsenal lining up bid for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

The latest transfer news and speculation from today's newspapers with Jamie Vardy tipped for a sensational move to Wrexham; Ruben Amorim is expecting Marcus Rashford back at Man Utd at the end of the season

Friday 25 April 2025 22:00, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are lining up a £55m bid for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

Jamie Vardy has been tipped to move to Wrexham when he leaves Leicester at the end of the season.

THE TIMES

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot could miss the rest of the season with a calf injury.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Also See:

White men have been blocked from applying for jobs at Premier League football clubs. A potential legal error by the world's richest league has led to a number of teams - including Manchester United and Liverpool - recruiting for coaching roles open "only" to ethnic minorities and women.

A minute's silence will be observed in memory of Pope Francis during Celtic's Scottish Premiership match at Dundee United.

DAILY MAIL

Eni Aluko has issued a passionate apology to Ian Wright after facing backlash for claiming he was blocking opportunities for female pundits by 'dominating' women's football coverage.

Ruben Amorim is expecting Marcus Rashford back at the end of the season after his loan spell at Aston Villa, and will make a decision over the England star's future at Manchester United this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Arne Slot insists he's never been told not to play someone at Liverpool down to financial reasons. The Reds boss has no idea if reports from Portugal are true surrounding Darwin Nunez after it was claimed if he plays another game for the club then it will trigger a further payment to Benfica of around £4.2m.

THE GUARDIAN

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, the referee for Saturday's Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, was brought to tears on Friday, responding to a critical video published by Real's in-house TV channel (RMTV).

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibs boss David Gray has been rewarded for his exploits this season with a bumper contract extension at the club.

Aberdeen have snapped up prolific Aussie winger Nicolas Milanovic, according to reports coming from Down Under.

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW