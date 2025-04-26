Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Andre Onana keen to leave Man Utd for Saudi club Neom SC
The latest transfer news and speculation from today's newspapers with Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana is keen to leave for Saudi club Neom SC; Rasmus Hojlund could be set for a return to Atalanta as Man Utd consider swap deal for Ademola Lookman
Saturday 26 April 2025 21:57, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUN ON SUNDAY
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is keen to leave Old Trafford for Saudi club Neom SC.
Everton boss David Moyes is aiming to sign his West Ham old boy Tomas Soucek.
Ian Wright has refused to accept Eni Aluko's apology after the pundit claimed he risked blocking women from being given broadcast opportunities.
Darwin Nunez has allegedly deleted a tweet criticising his lack of playing time at Liverpool this season.
Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to shockingly quit Ferrari.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, with Chelsea reportedly ruling out a move for the forward.
Rasmus Hojlund could be set for a stunning return to Atalanta as Manchester United consider offering the forward in a swap deal for Ademola Lookman.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Chelsea are unlikely to make a move to re-sign Kevin De Bruyne, despite head coach Enzo Maresca hinting that he wants to add more experience to his squad this summer.
Matheus Cunha says he is 'happy' and committed to Wolves despite interest from Manchester United.
THE ATHLETIC
Manchester United's director of scouting Steve Brown is leaving the club as part of wide-ranging changes to the recruitment strategy at Old Trafford.
SUNDAY RECORD
Gretar Steinsson has reportedly been scouring Europe in the search for the next Rangers manager.