Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Liverpool set for big transfer spend this summer under Arne Slot

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arne Slot will be backed with one of Liverpool's biggest summer transfer budgets to pursue a record-breaking 21st league title, but their chances of signing Alexander Isak appear slim.

Tottenham are facing the prospect of having to sell to buy this summer, despite the fact the club could spend over £200m without breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Several prominent Lionesses have shown their support for Ian Wright after he said he could not accept Eni Aluko's apology following her claim that he is "blocking" opportunities for women in punditry.

Cody Gakpo and Liverpool could be reprimanded by the Football Association for the "I belong to Jesus" shirt he revealed after scoring to begin their Premier League title party in earnest.

THE TIMES

The RFU would be open to the lucrative prospect of hosting Chelsea at Twickenham during the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

Wolves decided not to submit a promotion application for their women's team this season, with players saying they only discovered their efforts to go up had been futile after the campaign's final game.

THE SUN

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is turning secret agent to wreck Manchester United's season as he said he expects to call Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde to offer advice ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg.

Chelsea plan to send goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe to the Championship on loan next season.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal have been urged by their supporters' trust to make an official complaint to UEFA as a row about ticket allocations for the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain escalates.

Washington's NFL franchise is set to return to the US capital as part of an agreement between the organization and the District of Columbia government to build a new stadium as part of a project totalling nearly $4bn (£2.98bn).

DAILY MIRROR

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has revealed Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi's future will be resolved in June.

PSG have been left furious with Arsenal after the number of tickets offered to their fans was cut on the orders of police.

DAILY MAIL

Marcus Rashford may have played his last game for Aston Villa due to the hamstring injury that is likely to keep him out of the club's remaining games of the season.

Antonio Rudiger could face a mammoth 12-match ban after he threw ice at the referee during Real Madrid's dramatic Copa del Rey final defeat.

Oleksandr Usyk has said that he has two opponents in mind for his final fight after taking on Daniel Dubois - and his clear preference is a showdown with Tyson Fury.

THE ATHLETIC

MLS side DC United own the discovery rights to free agent midfielder Paul Pogba.