Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Man Utd ready to join race for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are ready to join the race for Bryan Mbeumo when competition for the £60m-rated Brentford forward intensifies during the summer transfer window.

Henry Pollock admits he has dared to dream of being named in the British and Irish Lions squad when it is announced on Thursday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Juventus are in talks with Manchester United over the potential signing of Rasmus Hojlund this summer and will make a concrete approach soon, according to reports.

THE SUN

Scotland ace Scott McTominay is set to lose £2.32m he invested in a failed firm run by his girlfriend and her dad.

William Saliba has been in talks with Real Madrid for weeks, claim reports in France.

Leeds are making Marseille centre-half Leonardo Balerdi one of their top targets for the Premier League.

Tottenham coach Ryan Mason is wanted by West Brom to become their new boss.

Thomas Frank wants to splash out on Leicester's £25m-rated keeper Mads Hermansen.

Manchester United ace Casemiro will pocket a huge pay rise if Ruben Amorim's side win the Europa League, reports suggest.

DAILY MIRROR

Atletico Madrid have already enquired about the possibility of signing Antony from Manchester United this summer as the Red Devils prepare to offload the 25-year-old.

THE GUARDIAN

A 26-year-old fan of Serie A side Atalanta was stabbed to death during clashes between Atalanta and Inter supporters in the northern city of Bergamo, Italy's police said.

EVENING STANDARD

Martin Odegaard has cooled fears that he could miss the second leg of Arsenal's Champions League semi-final due to injury.

Dean Huijsen has played down speculation surrounding a potential summer transfer, saying he is 'really happy' playing for Bournemouth.

DAILY MAIL

Anthony Joshua has revealed he is set to undergo surgery in a bid to solve an ongoing issue that has delayed his return to the ring.

SCOTTISH SUN

Barry Ferguson has urged the Rangers takeover consortium to appoint a new manager now.

Simo Valakari is committed to staying with St Johnstone - despite being on HJK Helsinki's hitlist.