Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti reach verbal agreement over Bernabeu exit - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement over his exit, according to reports.

Image: Carlo Ancelotti looks on during last month's game between Real Madrid and Valencia

Former Argentine World Cup winner, Luis Galvan, has died - two weeks after the South American nation lost one of its most iconic goalkeepers Hugo Gatti.

THE TIMES

France's justice minister has admitted that he wrongly blamed Liverpool supporters for chaos at the 2022 Champions League final, saying he had mistakenly stereotyped them as troublemakers.

DAILY MIRROR

Dominik Szoboszlai has sent a heartfelt message to Trent Alexander-Arnold, urging him to "enjoy" what's next after the defender confirmed his Liverpool exit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher speaks honestly about his annoyance that other people are 'telling' Liverpool supporters how they should feel about Trent Alexander-Arnold's imminent exit from the club

Hull City have launched an investigation after footage appearing to show captain Lewie Coyle in an angry confrontation emerged online.

Premier League referee Anthony Taylor has insisted on Sky Sports News that his decision to allow Brentford's second goal against Manchester United to stand was the correct decision. United fell to a 4-3 defeat away at the Bees on Sunday afternoon.

Just four Manchester United stars are viewed as being 'untouchable' in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are gearing up for a busy off-season after a miserable campaign under Ruben Amorim.

THE TELEGRAPH

James Rew has become the youngest Englishman to hit 10 first-class centuries since Denis Compton as the 21-year-old made 116 from 189 balls to help Somerset see off Essex in a memorable three-wicket win.

DAILY MAIL

Arsene Wenger believes Manchester United or Tottenham should not be allowed to compete in the Champions League next season even if they win the Europa League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher analyses Cole Palmer's movement and applauds the midfielder's relationship with Romeo Lavia

Cole Palmer and his sister have celebrated the Chelsea star ending his goal drought by filming a TikTok which paid tribute to their Caribbean heritage.

THE GUARDIAN

Mark Bullingham, the chief executive of the Football Association, has written to London grassroots football club Goal Diggers FC explaining the governing body's decision to ban transgender women from women's football "was not an ideological judgment, but a difficult decision" based on legal advice

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports football journalist Sam Blitz looks at how Leeds and Burnley can buck the trend of Championship sides going straight back down after being promoted to the Premier League

Scotland's first minister, John Swinney, condemned an "unacceptable" banner displayed by Rangers fans after police launched an investigation into the giant image.

Leeds United's chair, Paraag Marathe, has outlined his desire to see the club become "one of the best in all of Europe" as fans enjoyed the open-top bus parade to celebrate promotion to the Premier League.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have told Chelsea to stump up at least £65m for Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on snapping up towering Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah on a free transfer this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen have sold out their allocation of 20,000 tickets for this month's Scottish Cup final.

Johnly Yfeko has left Rangers after impressing on loan at Exeter City. The defender joined Gers in 2022 after spending time in the academy setups at Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are reportedly "very interested" in Red Star Belgrade defender Veljko Milosavljevic with the summer transfer window rapidly approaching.

Image: Paraag Marathe (C) at Rangers' Europa League match away to Manchester United

Chairman Paraag Marathe has made the 49ers Enterprises transfer strategy clear ahead of the imminent takeover of Rangers. Marathe has hinted that a player trading model will likely be installed - as he made clear the 49ers' vision for Leeds United after they claimed promotion to the Premier League.