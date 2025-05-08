Newcastle send scouts to watch RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko as a potential Alexander Isak replacement - Paper Talk
Plus: Eddie Howe's side also looking at Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, Wolves star Matheus Cunha and Ipswich striker Liam Delap; Arsenal are prioritising a move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres; Marcus Rashford would reduce his wages to join Barcelona
Thursday 8 May 2025 23:27, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Newcastle have sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in action to line up potential replacements for Alexander Isak.
In the event he stays, Newcastle are monitoring the situations of Matheus Cunha, Bryna Mbeumo and Liam Delap to support Isak next season.
Aston Villa are one of several Premier League clubs interested in Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes.
Newcastle are still considering a move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer.
THE TELEGRAPH
Arsenal's new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is believed to favour a move for striker Viktor Gyokeres in what is shaping up to be a key summer transfer window for the club.
THE SUN
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana had his £350,000 car impounded due to not having insurance.
Alejandro Garnacho could still leave Manchester United this summer despite claiming he was happy at the club.
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has received a shock proposal from Liverpool as he prepares to leave the Etihad at the end of his current contract this summer.
DAILY EXPRESS
Spain are ready to battle with England and Nigeria to secure the international allegiance of Manchester United prospect Victor Musa.
A Leeds United supporter is fighting for his life in a coma after suffering life-threatening injuries during his side's Championship title celebrations on Monday.
DAILY MIRROR
Mikel Arteta will be backed in the transfer market with a big summer spend on four major signings to turn Arsenal into winners.
Marcus Rashford is said to have partnered with super-agent Pini Zahavi as well as indicating a willingness to lower his salary demands in order to help facilitate a move to Barcelona.
SCOTTISH SUN
Serie A side Udinese have scouted Reo Hatate as they weigh up a big-money summer swoop for the Celtic midfielder.
Vaclav Cerny's future at Rangers remains up in the air as he prepares to return to his parent club Wolfsburg at the end of the season.