Florian Wirtz family flies in for Man City transfer talks as battle for midfielder heats up - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE DAILY MAIL

Florian Wirtz's parents met Manchester City officials on Tuesday during a flying visit as the race to land the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker heats up.

Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong would be very keen on a move to Liverpool should the Premier League champions decide to step up their drive to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

THE SUN

Pep Guardiola has held talks with Florian Wirtz as Manchester City stepped up their bid to land the German star in a £126m deal.

A Manchester United scout saw Cristiano Ronaldo Jr make his Portugal U15 debut as a raft of top clubs sent representatives to the match.

DAILY MIRROR

Viktor Gyokeres would command a contract well in excess of £200,000-a-week at Arsenal and become one of their top earners if they sign him from Sporting this summer.

Arsenal are determined to sign a top-quality striker after bringing in just one over the last seven years - with Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak on their list.

Ruben Amorim has reached into his own pocket to counteract Sir Jim Ratcliffe's cost-cutting crusade at Manchester United by buying Europa League final tickets for his staff.

Manchester United have cancelled the club's end-of-season-awards dinner after the dismal performance of the men's team.

THE TIMES

Manchester United have decided against holding an end-of-season awards dinner after the disappointing performance of the men's first team.

Sarina Wiegman is unsure whether Lauren James' fitness can be relied upon for Euro 2025 after the forward was not included in England's squad for their Nations League double-header.

Police in Bilbao have made a special trip to Wembley to meet their British counterparts and see how they secure the perimeter at the national stadium.

Goodison Park will become the permanent home of Everton Women after hosting its final Premier League game on Sunday.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United intend to retain Ruben Amorim as head coach next season even if they lose the Europa League final against Tottenham.

Blackburn's place in the Women's Super League 2 next season is in major doubt after their players were informed on Tuesday morning that the club is highly unlikely to provide the funding to meet the division's new minimum licence requirement.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest are targeting at least five new signings this summer as they prepare for a return to European football, with Liam Delap and James McAtee among those scouted.

Dan Ashworth will be unveiled as the Football Association's new director of football operations this week, seven months after he was sacked from his role as sporting director at Manchester United.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester City have contacted AC Milan to express an interest in signing Tijjani Reijnders.