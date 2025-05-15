Joao Pedro wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool for potential transfer this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Football's lawmakers do not plan to make changes to the VAR protocol around delaying an offside flag despite the injury to the Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, on the basis that the policy already tells officials to immediately signal if they are certain a player is offside.

Liverpool are expected to approach Bayer Leverkusen and formally trigger the £30million release clause that will make Jeremie Frimpong the first signing of the club's summer recruitment drive.

New stadium developments in Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds and Birmingham could head the list of the 16 venues to host the 2035 Women's World Cup in the UK.

The FIFA president Gianni Infantino was humiliated by a walkout of European members after he delayed the organisation's annual congress by hours to join Donald Trump's tour of the Gulf.

THE TELEGRAPH

Image: Joao Pedro (second left) is reportedly a target for top clubs this summer

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all showing interest in Brighton forward Joao Pedro ahead of a possible summer transfer.

Ange Postecoglou is in line to earn a bonus in the region of £2 million if he can clinch Tottenham Hotspur's first European trophy for 41 years.

Wrexham have made an approach for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney in a sign of their ambition following promotion to the Championship.

DAILY MAIL

Marcus Rashford can leave Manchester United for £40million this summer, but Aston Villa do not have first option on the England star.

Arsenal have made strikers Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres their key targets as they look to bolster their attacking options in the summer window.

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has been indicted along with three former youth players at the club, for the alleged distribution of a sexual video involving a minor.

THE SUN

Eddie Hearn expects Chris Eubank Jr to rematch Conor Benn next - back at Tottenham's stadium on September 27.

Nottingham Forest are set to launch an internal investigation into their medical team's handling of Taiwo Awoniyi's horror injury on Sunday.

THE ATHLETIC

Brazil forward Neymar is in talks with Santos over extending his contract through to 2026.

DAILY MIRROR

Football fans going to the Europa League final are facing travel chaos because of airport strike action.

Real Madrid are keen on a move for the Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, but Manchester United could still have a significant say over whether a deal is completed, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

Kyogo's future at Rennes has been plunged into further doubt after the transfer chief who brought him to France from Celtic left the club.

SCOTTISH SUN

Derek McInnes has been spotted leaving Rugby Park for the last time as Kilmarnock boss.

David Ancelotti has had 'positive talks' about becoming the next Rangers manager, according to a report.