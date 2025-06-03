Paper Talk: Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son attracting Saudi Arabia interest

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Tottenham Hotspur captain Heung-Min Son is the subject of renewed interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Crystal Palace's Europa League place could hinge on whether UEFA decides to allow the French club Lyon to take part in the competition next season.

Barcelona are facing the threat of UEFA sanctions after breaching its financial rules for a second successive year.

Image: Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son lifted the Europa League this season

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son could be another high-profile departure this summer as the club seek to generate transfer funds and reshape their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League next season.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo is close to leaving the club for Lyon in a deal worth about £20m.

DAILY MIRROR

Jadon Sancho could head to Saudi Arabia this summer after Chelsea snubbed the chance to sign the Manchester United outcast.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is stalling on signing a new contract until he discovers how strongly he will be backed in the transfer market.

THE SUN

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is in talks over a move away from Stamford Bridge with four potential suitors.

West Ham have opened talks to sign Aaron Ramsdale with Southampton reportedly eager to offload the goalkeeper's wages.

Christian Eriksen has turned his back on extending his Premier League stay - insisting: I've done my time in England.

DAILY MAIL

John Textor is trying to sell his majority stake in Crystal Palace as the club seek to avoid being booted out of European competition before a ball has been kicked.

Darts star Fallon Sherrock has revealed that she is set to take a step back from the sport and will not compete in any major tournament in 2026 due to health issues.

THE ATHLETIC

Jack Stern has joined fellow goalkeeping coach Marco Knoop through the exit door at Brighton & Hove Albion in an overhaul of head coach Fabian Hurzeler's backroom team.

Nottingham Forest have reached a verbal agreement to sign Botafogo trio Igor Jesus, Cuiabano and Jair Cunha.

West Ham United have completed the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice on a five-year deal for £32.8m.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Vaclav Cerny admits his future in Germany is still up in the air after leaving Rangers last month.

DAILY RECORD

Dundee United are set to hand Rory MacLeod a new deal amidst growing interest.

