Manchester United submit opening £55m bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United have submitted an opening bid of £55m to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, with the offer £45m plus £10m in add-ons.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs has left Molineux with the club in talks to appoint former Sampdoria technical director Domenico Teti.

Manchester City's shake-up of their backroom staff is continuing with the addition of James French from Liverpool.

Real Madrid have held talks with the representatives of River Plate attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are among the clubs keen on West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, who has an £85m clause for Premier League clubs, active for the first 10 days of July.

Liverpool are hoping to finalise a deal to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez in the coming days.

Manchester United reportedly made contact with Aston Villa over signing goalkeeper Emi Martinez in the winter transfer window.

FIFA have slashed ticket prices for the Club World Cup ahead of the launch of the competition next week.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool have no intention of selling Luis Diaz this summer, with the Reds are yet to receive any contact from clubs looking to sign the Colombia international.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City have ramped up their summer spending with a double deal for Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki but have hit a stumbling block with their search to add a right-back.

Liverpool are closing in on the £40m capture of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez as Arne Slot's summer recruitment drive continues to take shape.

England's top rugby union players believe that international representation remains the pinnacle of the sport and would not wish to jeopardise potential Test selection in favour of joining a breakaway league.

Pat Lam, Bristol Bears' director of rugby, has taken aim at the expensive ticket prices and facilities at rivals Bath, telling his wife not to attend the Premiership play-off semi-final in case she gets "drenched" in the Rec's uncovered stands.

THE TIMES

Newcastle United are pushing to sign the Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League has failed in its bid to prevent clubs selling assets to sister companies in order to comply with its Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

With less than 10 days to go before the start of its new Club World Cup tournament in the USA, FIFA has slashed the cost of tickets to less than a sixth of their original price for the opening match to try to fill tens of thousands of empty seats.

THE SUN

Steve Cooper tops the list of managerial targets Middlesbrough want to replace Michael Carrick.

Image: Could ex-Leicester boss Steve Cooper become the new Middlesbrough manager?

The winner of the Club World Cup will wear a special badge for the next four years.

DAILY RECORD

PAOK have tabled a contract offer to Greg Taylor, according to a report.

Aberdeen are in the process of strengthening their recruitment and scouting departments as they look to bolster Jimmy Thelin's squad again this summer.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen have reportedly expressed interest in signing prolific young striker, Shay Reid, who was on trial at Celtic this year.

