Liverpool boss Arne Slot set to be handed new contract - Paper Talk
Plus: Bruno Fernandes has no intention of leaving Man Utd to play in Saudi Arabia; Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could be set for an extended period on the sidelines; England striker Ollie Watkins was withdrawn at half-time after avoiding a potential horror injury at Wembley
Thursday 9 October 2025 23:18, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
DAILY EXPRESS
Liverpool are eager to offer Arne Slot a new contract, with his agent reportedly already working on the deal.
Bruno Fernandes has no intention of leaving Manchester United to play in Saudi Arabia.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
DAILY MAIL
Sporting Lisbon agreed a deal to sell Viktor Gyokeres to Manchester United worth more than the fee Arsenal eventually paid to secure his services, an assistant to the Swede's agent has claimed in a bombshell interview.
A former Norwegian national team doctor has revealed that Martin Odegaard could be set for an extended period on the sidelines in a hammer blow for Mikel Arteta.
Saudi sports supremo Turki Al-Sheikh has raised the intriguing prospect of a fresh takeover bid for Manchester United.
THE SUN
England striker Ollie Watkins was withdrawn at half-time after avoiding a potential horror injury against Wales at Wembley.
Michail Antonio has been training with Brentford as he seeks a return to football.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has lifted the lid on the explosive row with Jose Mourinho that led to the end of his Manchester United career, revealing in his new book that the Portuguese texted him every single night telling him to leave.
THE MIRROR
Pep Guardiola should quit Manchester City to "regenerate" and look for a "new project", according to his former performance analyst Carles Planchart.
THE TIMES
Manchester United have sent a survey to fans to gauge their opinion on a new proposed stadium, with indicative season-ticket prices ranging from £570 to £4,830.
Tottenham Hotspur's majority shareholder, the Lewis family trust, has injected £100m into the club to help drive "long-term sporting success".
Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.
THE ATHLETIC
FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes the football industry needs to be more open-minded about when it stages its biggest tournaments as a global game cannot only play World Cups during the northern hemisphere summer.
Manchester United are exploring whether to sell seat licences for a new stadium which would be built adjacent to the existing stadium at Old Trafford.
DAILY RECORD
Steven Gerrard will attempt to lure former England coach Steve Holland into his new-look Rangers backroom team - if he lands the job as gaffer.
Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News
Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.
Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.
Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.