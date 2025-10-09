Liverpool boss Arne Slot set to be handed new contract - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are eager to offer Arne Slot a new contract, with his agent reportedly already working on the deal.

Image: Liverpool are eager to offer Arne Slot a new contract

Bruno Fernandes has no intention of leaving Manchester United to play in Saudi Arabia.

DAILY MAIL

Sporting Lisbon agreed a deal to sell Viktor Gyokeres to Manchester United worth more than the fee Arsenal eventually paid to secure his services, an assistant to the Swede's agent has claimed in a bombshell interview.

A former Norwegian national team doctor has revealed that Martin Odegaard could be set for an extended period on the sidelines in a hammer blow for Mikel Arteta.

Image: Martin Odegaard could be set for an extended period on the sidelines

Saudi sports supremo Turki Al-Sheikh has raised the intriguing prospect of a fresh takeover bid for Manchester United.

THE SUN

England striker Ollie Watkins was withdrawn at half-time after avoiding a potential horror injury against Wales at Wembley.

Image: Ollie Watkins scores England's second goal against Wales

Michail Antonio has been training with Brentford as he seeks a return to football.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has lifted the lid on the explosive row with Jose Mourinho that led to the end of his Manchester United career, revealing in his new book that the Portuguese texted him every single night telling him to leave.

THE MIRROR

Pep Guardiola should quit Manchester City to "regenerate" and look for a "new project", according to his former performance analyst Carles Planchart.

THE TIMES

Manchester United have sent a survey to fans to gauge their opinion on a new proposed stadium, with indicative season-ticket prices ranging from £570 to £4,830.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe thinks there's cause for optimism at Manchester United and when was speaking to The Business Podcast produced by The Times opened up about improving the club's academy and Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur's majority shareholder, the Lewis family trust, has injected £100m into the club to help drive "long-term sporting success".

THE ATHLETIC

FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes the football industry needs to be more open-minded about when it stages its biggest tournaments as a global game cannot only play World Cups during the northern hemisphere summer.

Manchester United are exploring whether to sell seat licences for a new stadium which would be built adjacent to the existing stadium at Old Trafford.

DAILY RECORD

Kris Boyd believes Steven Gerrard is the right man to return to take the vacant Rangers job

Steven Gerrard will attempt to lure former England coach Steve Holland into his new-look Rangers backroom team - if he lands the job as gaffer.

