Adam Wharton: Man Utd planning approach for Crystal Palace midfielder - Paper Talk

Manchester United are planning to launch a £60m move for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, with club bosses believing a bid in that region would be good enough to tempt the Eagles to sell their sought-after playmaker.

Marcus Rashford has set his heart on Barcelona - even with other big clubs circling.

Harry Maguire is ready to snub a £500k-a-week deal to move to Saudi Arabia to stay at Manchester United - if they offer him a new contract.

Sean Dyche is emerging as the frontrunner to take over at Nottingham Forest should owner Evangelos Marinakis decide to cut his losses on Ange Postecoglou.

Thomas Tuchel will not come into Manchester United's consideration if they dismiss Ruben Amorim mid-season.

The Glazers are finally willing to sell Manchester United, according to a stunning claim by an investor who previously failed to buy into the club.

South Africa's double World Cup-winning stars are understood to be keen to bid for what would be an unprecedented third straight global crown rather than signing for R360.

UEFA is to hold a major review of international qualifiers amid fears that fans are losing interest in the matches.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe avoided a serious injury after sustaining an ankle issue during France's 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan.

Galatasaray are leading the race to sign Manchester United outcast Tyrell Malacia.

