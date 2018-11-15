Paulo Dybala not thinking of leaving Juventus amid Manchester United rumours

Paulo Dybala insists he has no thoughts of leaving Juventus any time soon

Paulo Dybala says he is not thinking of leaving Juventus and is happy at the club, amid reported interest from Manchester United.

The Argentine has emerged as one of European football's hottest properties, and has spoken out for the first time on his future as the January transfer window approaches.

When asked by The Mirror whether he held any thoughts of moving on, specifically to join United, Dybala was forthcoming with his response.

"I'm not thinking about the transfer market," he said.

"Right now I'm really happy at Juventus and the focus is simply winning all the titles here."

Dybala got the winner at Old Trafford as Juventus defeated Manchester United

Dybala joined Juventus in June 2015, in a deal worth a reported £30m. The 25-year-old has six goals in all competitions this season, and scored the winner as Juventus defeated United at Old Trafford in the Champions League last month.

After being defeated by Juve on home soil, United boss Jose Mourinho stated investment was needed for his team, who were lacking behind the Italian in terms of talent level.

"They had [Gonzalo] Higuain, [Mario] Mandzukic, [Paulo] Dybala but they want more. They want Ronaldo. They had [Andrea] Barzagli, [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Daniele] Rugani, they are not happy, they want more," Mourinho said following the defeat.

Jose Mourinho has previously admitted a need to invest in more elite level talent

"To go to the Juventus level? Barcelona level? Real Madrid level? How can you reach that level? Manchester City level? How can you reach this level?

"Yes [by buying the best players], but it is not also easy because many of the players they belong to these top teams."