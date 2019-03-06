Massimiliano Allegri to discuss Juventus future with chairman after Atletico tie

Massimilian Allegri has led Juve to four consecutive Serie A and Coppa Italia titles

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri will meet with chairman Andrea Agnelli in the days after their Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid to discuss his future at the club, Sky in Italy understands.

Allegri has led Juve to four consecutive Serie A and Coppa Italia titles since taking over in July 2014, with the Turin side also holding a 16-point lead at the top of this year's standings.

Sky in Italy understands that the club want a clear idea of whether Allegri will be in charge next season by the end of March.

Reports elsewhere in Italy claim Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte would be on a Juventus shortlist to replace Allegri should he leave the club.

Juventus are 2-0 down from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie after goals from Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin gave Diego Simeone's side the advantage at the Wanda Metropolitano last month.

The Bianconeri are still unbeaten domestically this season after Sunday's 2-1 victory at Napoli and are well on course to win their eighth Scudetto in a row.