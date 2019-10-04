Juventus News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Claudio Marchisio retires from football at age of 33

Last Updated: 04/10/19 8:06am

Claudio Marchisio has retired from football following a short spell in Russia
Claudio Marchisio has retired from football following a short spell in Russia

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has from retired from football at the age of 33 after a short spell with Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

Marchisio ended his stay at Juve last year after spending 25 years at the club where he won seven Serie A titles as well as four Italian Cups. He earned 55 caps for Italy, the last of which was in 2017.

"It's an important decision but a very difficult one. It was right to reveal it in a very special place. I decided to retire because I realised my body was no longer reacting as the head wanted," Marchisio told reporters at Juve's Allianz Stadium.

He joined Zenit on a two-year deal in September last year but cut his spell short earlier this year due to a persistent knee issue after managing only nine appearances for them.

Also See:

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year!

"I spent unforgettable moments on the field... I thank Juventus and the other teams I played with, my team-mates, managers and coaches who gave me all of this," he added.

"Here I lifted my most important trophies. These are the emotions that will always remain within me."

Trending

©2019 Sky UK