Claudio Marchisio retires from football at age of 33
Last Updated: 04/10/19 8:06am
Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has from retired from football at the age of 33 after a short spell with Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.
Marchisio ended his stay at Juve last year after spending 25 years at the club where he won seven Serie A titles as well as four Italian Cups. He earned 55 caps for Italy, the last of which was in 2017.
A long journey, a wonderful story.
"It's an important decision but a very difficult one. It was right to reveal it in a very special place. I decided to retire because I realised my body was no longer reacting as the head wanted," Marchisio told reporters at Juve's Allianz Stadium.
He joined Zenit on a two-year deal in September last year but cut his spell short earlier this year due to a persistent knee issue after managing only nine appearances for them.
"I spent unforgettable moments on the field... I thank Juventus and the other teams I played with, my team-mates, managers and coaches who gave me all of this," he added.
"Here I lifted my most important trophies. These are the emotions that will always remain within me."