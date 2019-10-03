Manchester United transfer targets: Mario Mandzukic and Callum Wilson high on strikers list

Mario Mandzukic and Callum Wilson are high among Manchester United's striker targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently admitted the club will look to sign a new goalscorer in the new year and Sky Sports News understands they are continuing to monitor Juventus' Mandzukic and Bournemouth's Wilson.

Mandzukic, 33, will be available again when the window re-opens after turning down moves to United, Paris Saint-Germain and a club in Qatar in the summer, according to Sky in Italy.

The Croatian has just less than two years remaining on his contract and was not included in Juventus' Champions League squad and has not played domestically yet under new boss Maurizio Sarri either.

Wilson, 27, has more than three years left on his Cherries' deal but would fall in line with United's policy of trying to recruit top English talent - and he has scored five goals in seven Premier League games during Bournemouth's impressive start to the campaign.

Sky Sports News reported in the summer that Lyon's Moussa Dembele was another player on United's list as they considered replacements for Romelu Lukaku, who they sold to Inter Milan.

Lukaku was also of interest to Juventus and, according to Sky in Italy in July, the Italian club and United discussed a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala - a top target for Tottenham and a player who has only made two starts this term under Sarri.

United's 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening day is the only game in which they have scored more than once since April, and Marcus Rashford's form has come in for criticism, while Anthony Martial has been out for over a month with injury.

Solskjaer recently said: "You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know it's a forward we're going to try to recruit next time. We're looking for some creativity and goals, but they [potential signings] have to be the right one.

"There were strikers available [in the summer] but not the ones we wanted. We couldn't get the one we wanted."

Solskjaer has also been credited with an interest in emerging Norweigian striker Erling Haaland at RB Salzburg, while reports elsewhere this week have linked United with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.