Paulo Dybala admits he was close to Juventus exit amid Man Utd and Tottenham interest

Paulo Dybala admits he was close to leaving Juventus in the summer amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Tottenham had agreed a fee with Juventus for the Argentina forward worth £64.4m in August last year but the move failed to materialise.

Manchester United were also keen to sign Dybala last summer, but ended their pursuit due to his hesitance over the move and his agent's demands.

Dybala says his future was up in in the air until the very last moments of the transfer window but he has since settled under Maurizio Sarri - who left Chelsea to manage the Serie A champions.

"I was close to leaving. That was in the club's thinking, I knew. Until the last minute, we were waiting," Dybala told The Guardian.

Dybala says he has settled to live in Turin again after the arrival of Sarri

"I have two years left on my contract. That's not a short time but it's not a long one either. We'll see what plans Juventus have, if they think I might leave in the next market or if they want me to stay.

"That's a decision for the club to make. It's hard to know because things change in a second.

"But I'm here, at a club that has treated me well. I'm happy, comfortable. [Maurizio] Sarri's arrival has helped. He wanted me to stay, which gave me strength when we didn't know what would happen. I knew he could teach me, help me bring out the best in myself."

