Andrea Pirlo set to replace Maurizio Sarri as Juventus head coach

Andrea Pirlo looks set to replace Maurizio Sarri at Juventus

Andrea Pirlo is set to replace Maurizio Sarri as Juventus head coach, according to Sky in Italy.

Former Chelsea and Napoli boss Sarri took charge of Juventus in June last year, signing a three-year contract, and led the side to a ninth consecutive Serie A title last month.

However, Juve crashed out of the Champions League on Friday, going out on away goals after drawing 2-2 on aggregate.

0:48 After Juve were knocked out of the Champions League on Friday night, Sarri suggested the competition was cursed for the club After Juve were knocked out of the Champions League on Friday night, Sarri suggested the competition was cursed for the club

It is the first time Juventus have failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2015/16 under Massimiliano Allegri.

Despite winning the league, Sarri has been under pressure as Juventus managed their lowest points total of the last nine title-winning seasons, finishing just one point above Inter Milan.

Speaking after Friday's game against Lyon, Juve president Andrea Agnelli told Sky in Italy: "This season's balance is bittersweet, we had a great result winning the ninth championship, but the performance in the Champions League has been disappointing for everyone.

"The Champions League is not a dream, it's an objective. We need to be disappointed to exit the competition like this, we will take a few days to evaluate how to restart with fresh enthusiasm.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is confident Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club next season

"We have a few goals that need to be met, both domestically and internationally. We will need to make a few evaluations to understand how to start the next season with the will to work and win on any pitch.

"We changed a lot, and when you do that it is well known that there can be hardships.

"I am convinced [Cristiano] Ronaldo will stay on next year as well, he's one of the pillars of Juventus."