Juventus 2-1 Lyon (Agg 2-2): Cristiano Ronaldo scores double in vein as Lyon progress on away goals

Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals inspired Juventus to a 2-1 comeback victory over Lyon but it wasn't enough as a 2-2 aggregate draw saw them crash out of the Champions League on away goals.

Trailing 1-0 from February's the first leg - which took place 163 days prior - recently-crowned Serie A champions Juve found themselves needing to score three goals after Memphis Depay's nonchalant 12th-minute Panenka penalty.

Ronaldo reduced the arrears two minutes before the break with a penalty of his own and gave Juventus further hope when he rocketed his 130th Champions League goal into the top corner on the hour.

But Lyon withstood the late bombardment to book a quarter-final clash with Manchester City on August 15, as Juventus' 24-year wait for Champions League glory continued.

1 - Lyon is the first French team to eliminate Juventus in the knockout stage of the European Cup/UEFA Cup/Cup Winners' Cup. Arrivederci. #JUVOL pic.twitter.com/Jc7vmm49X2 — Optajean (@OptaJean) August 7, 2020

Player ratings Juventus: Szczesny (6), Cuadrado (5), De Ligt (5), Bonucci (5), Sandro (6), Bentancur (6), Pjanic (5), Rabiot (6), Bernardeschi (5), Higuain (5), Ronaldo (8).



Subs: Ramsey (5), Dybala (4), Danilo (5), Olivieri (n/a).



Lyon: Lopes (7), Denayer (6), Marcelo (7), Marcal (7), Dubois (7), Caqueret (6), Guimaraes (8), Aouar (8), Cornet (7), Toko Ekambi (5), Memphis (7).



Subs: Andersen (6), Dembele (6), Reine-Adelaide (6), Mendes (n/a).



Man of the Match: Cristiano Ronaldo.

How Lyon sent Juventus packing

Image: Memphis Depay celebrates after his audacious penalty opened up Lyon's two-goal lead

Lyon captain Memphis registered the first attempt on target, drawing Wojciech Szczesny into a fingertip save with a near-post drive on nine minutes. Three minutes later, the Dutchman found a way past the Juventus stopper in spectacular fashion.

After Houssem Aouar was adjudged to have had his heels clipped by Rodrigo Bentancur, Memphis sat Szczesny down before chipping a delightful Panenka penalty down the middle of the goal that left Juventus needing three unanswered goals.

Team news Cristiano Ronaldo started as Maurizio Sarri made six changes after Juventus’ defeat to Roma on the final day of the Serie A season.

Karl Toko Ekambi replaced Moussa Dembele in Lyon’s only change from the French League Cup defeat to PSG.

A crucial last-gasp challenge from Marcelo prevented Federico Bernardeschi from reducing the arrears at the end of a mazy run moments before Ronaldo headed a glorious chance wide of the target with 20 minutes on the clock.

When Ronaldo found the target, Anthony Lopes was in inspired form, with the Lyon goalkeeper launching himself across his line before hooking the Portuguese's goal-bound free-kick off the line.

Image: Ronaldo converted a 43rd-minute penalty to draw Juventus level on the night

Ronaldo was handed the chance to draw Juventus level on the night when Memphis was harshly penalised for blocking a Miralem Pjanic free-kick with his hand in the area, and he duly obliged by sending Lopes the wrong way as he notched his 129th Champions League goal.

Ronaldo's 130th soon followed as he gave Juventus' comeback hopes a timely shot in the arm with a sensational left-footed drive into the top corner of the Lyon net from 18 yards.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo's effort were in vein as Juventus crashed out of Europe

All the momentum was with Juventus and Leonardo Bonucci should have put them ahead in the tie for the first time moments later, but he steered a gilt-edged opportunity wide with the Lyon goal at his mercy, and that set the tone for a night of frustration for Maurizio Sarri's side as chance after chance went begging.

Gonazlo Higuain headed Ronaldo's cross over, then the Portuguese was at fault when he turned a free header over from Paulo Dybala's corner with 14 minutes remaining, and Lyon grew stronger with each wasted opportunity until time ran out for Juventus' European dream.

Opta stats: Lyon leave Juve reeling

Lyon are the first French side to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League since Monaco in 2016/17, whilst this is the first time they have reached this stage of the competition since 2009/10.

Juventus have failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2015/16 under Massimiliano Allegri.

Despite progressing on away goals, Lyon are now winless in their last 11 away knockout matches in the Champions League (D2 L9).

Juventus have played more Champions League home games against French sides without defeat (7) than against teams from any other nation.

Lyon's Memphis Depay has become just the second Dutch player to score in six successive Champions League appearances after Ruud van Nistelrooy (twice).

Man of the Match - Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought to Juventus specifically to get them over the line in a competition that has haunted the Bianconeri ever since they last got their hands on the trophy in 1996.

The Portuguese was at the peak of his powers, drawing Juventus level on the night from the spot before erasing Lyon's advantage in the tie with another vintage Champions League strike.

Over 90 minutes Ronaldo more than did his part, but the same could not be said of his team-mates as the best player on the pitch exited the competition before next week's finale in his native Portugal.

What's next?

Lyon will face Manchester City in a one-off Champions League quarter-final on August 15 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Champions League: Key dates

Quarter-finals

Wednesday, August 12 - quarter-final 1

Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain (Estadio da Luz)

Thursday, August 13 - quarter-final 2

RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid (Estadio Jose Alvalade)

Friday, August 14 - quarter-final 3

Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern Munich (Estadio da Luz)

Saturday, August 15 - quarter-final 4

Manchester City vs Lyon (Estadio Jose Alvalade)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, August 18 - semi-final 1

Winners of QF2 vs Winners of QF1 (Estadio da Luz)

Wednesday, August 19 - semi-final 2

Winners of QF4 vs Winners of QF3 (Estadio Jose Alvalade)

Final

Sunday, August 23

Winners of SF1 vs Winners of SF2 (Estadio da Luz)