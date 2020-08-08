Juventus News

Maurizio Sarri: Juventus head coach sacked after Champions League exit

Former Chelsea boss dismissed despite leading Juve to ninth straight Serie A title

Last Updated: 08/08/20 1:25pm

Maurizio Sarri has been sacked as Juventus head coach after just one season in charge
Juventus have sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri a day after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage to Lyon, according to Sky in Italy.

The former Chelsea and Napoli boss only took charge of Juventus in June last year, signing a three-year contract at the time, and led the side to a ninth consecutive Serie A title last month.

More to follow...

