Aaron Ramsey: Juventus willing to sell former Arsenal midfielder

Aaron Ramsey could leave Juventus this summer, with the Serie A champions willing to listen to offers for the midfielder, according to Sky Italy.

The Wales international joined Juventus from Arsenal on a free transfer last summer following 11 years at the Emirates Stadium.

Selling Ramsey is a possibility, but not a priority for new Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo, who was appointed as Maurizio Sarri's replacement earlier this week.

Blaise Matuidi is set to join David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami, while Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain are also likely to leave Juventus this summer.

Ramsey enjoyed a title-winning season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala

Ramsey scored four goals in 35 appearances during an elongated 2019/20 campaign as Juventus claimed their ninth successive Serie A title and the 36th of their 122-year history.

The 29-year-old, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League, has three years remaining on his contract.

Juve: Sarri's failure, Pirlo's project

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici said he was "destined" for the job.

But you would struggle to find a single person in football who was not shell-shocked by Pirlo's appointment as the new Juventus head coach.

Hours after ending Sarri's ill-fated stay at the Allianz Stadium, Juve entrusted the top job in Italian club football management to Pirlo - an icon as a player, but a rookie with a total lack of experience as a manager.

