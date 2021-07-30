Manuel Locatelli: Juventus to hold transfer talks with Sassuolo over Italy midfielder

Sassuolo's chief executive Giovanni Carnevali tells Sky in Italy discussions have also been held with Arsenal and another English club over transfer of Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who scored twice at Euro 2020

Friday 30 July 2021 10:40, UK

Manuel Locatelli made 36 appearances for Sassuolo last season
Image: Manuel Locatelli made 36 appearances for Sassuolo last season

Juventus are to hold further talks with Sassuolo over a deal to sign Manuel Locatelli.

Sassuolo's chief executive has confirmed the clubs will talk on Friday, potentially in a face-to-face meeting, over a proposed move for the Italy midfielder to move to Turin.

Giovanni Carnevali also claimed discussions have been held with Arsenal and one other Premier League club but suggested they would rather see him remain in Serie A.

"Friday we will talk with Juve," he told Sky in Italy. "It is not certain that we will meet but we will do it anyway shortly and in the coming days. Time is running out.

"There is also a discussion with Arsenal and another English club. We are pleased that he can stay in the Italian league. We'll see what happens."

Locatelli, 23, scored twice for European Championship winners Italy earlier this summer.

